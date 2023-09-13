Nashville Predators Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Weekend of Giving

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub raised more than $200,000 and welcomed roughly 1,500 participants to four of its largest annual fundraising events over the weekend.

The Foundation’s “Weekend of Giving” included the Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and the Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee on Sept. 9, the First Horizon Petey’s Preds Party on Sept. 10 and the First Horizon Brent Peterson Golf Classic on Sept. 11.

"The Foundation looks forward to launching a new season with these four events that attract and connect different parts of our community, from those that fish to young hockey players to golfers and those that have been impacted by Parkinson's Disease, all with a goal of having fun sharing time while raising important resources for two great causes--the Predators Foundation and Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's,” said Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King. “We celebrate an amazing 25 years of Foundation impact in our community and look forward to helping even more people and organizations in the next 25 years."

Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops

The weekend commenced with the 7th Annual Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, benefiting the Preds Foundation.Over 40 boats, composed of two-person teams, enjoyed a pre-tournament dinner at Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills on Friday, where they had the opportunity to mix and mingle with pro anglers Mike McClelland and David Walker, as well as bid on time to fish alongside the three the following morning through the Fishing with the Pros auction.

The tournament kicked off early Saturday morning at Old Hickory Lake, with teams competing to reel in the highest combined catch weight by day’s end; this year’s tournament winners, Terry Campbell and Ron Perry, brought in over 13 pounds of fish and took home a $2,200 prize.

Preds forwards and avid fishermen Cole Smith and Yakov Trenin even joined in on the fun, along with Broadcaster and Preds alum Hal Gill, to help raise money for the Preds Foundation while enjoying one of their favorite pastimes.

“It was a fun experience,” Smith said. “Fishing is something that I grew up doing, so it’s always fun to get involved in stuff that you like to do and give back to the community in that way. I know it’s a big weekend for us for fundraising, so anything that we can do to give back is very important; being able to do it through something I enjoy is pretty fun.”

Filip Forsberg Youth Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee

While Smith and Trenin were hitting the water, some of their Preds teammates were hitting the ice at Ford Ice Center Bellevue for the annual Filip Forsberg Youth Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental on Saturday. Forsberg and the Preds Foundation partnered up to host the annual event to connect with the community and grow the game of hockey in Middle Tennessee, providing 100 local youth hockey players the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn from the very best.

The event was geared toward recreational, intermediate and advanced Mite, Squirt, Peewee and Bantam skaters and goaltenders ages 7 to 14, and players were grouped by ability to enhance their learning environment. The clinic focused on skill stations and small-area games in a fun environment as supported through a set of guidelines designed specifically to help kids reach their full potential through the USA Hockey American Development Model.