Nashville Predators Announce Wayne D's 25 Days of Hockey Holidays

By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 30, 2023) – The Nashville Predators will launch Wayne D’s 25 Days of Hockey Holidays – daily freebies and special offers for fans – beginning Dec. 1 in honor of the holiday season.

At 9 a.m. CT each day, the Preds will post the daily offer on their Facebook and X/Twitter channels. Nashville Predators in-game host Wayne D will also share the posts on his social media channels and promote the offer during The Wayne D show on 97.9 The Big 98.

The prizes posted every day will be a surprise but will consist of a mix of Preds prizes, partnership offers, concert tickets and merchandise. Fans are encouraged to check the Preds’ social channels every morning for information on how to enter the giveaway.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

