Nashville Predators Announce Partnership With Metropolitan Development Housing Agency (MDHA) to Construct Play Spaces for Local Children

KABOOM! Playground at Cheatham Place Marks First Initiative; Multiple Outdoor Ball Hockey Rinks to Follow at Cheatham and Other MDHA Locations

Screenshot 2024-11-15 at 2.07.58 PM
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 15, 2024) – The Nashville Predators, together with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association through the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) initiative, are working to create and develop ball hockey play spaces for the residents of Nashville’s Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA). Additionally, the Predators and partners today completed construction on a new KABOOM! playground at Cheatham Place, MDHA’s oldest property.

The Predators are constructing an outdoor ball hockey rink adjacent to the KABOOM! playground in Cheatham Place. The multi-purpose rink is slated to open in the spring of 2025 and it will also include a sport flooring system permitting basketball, soccer and other activities to take place at the facility.

“We are pleased to gift these barrier-free places to play for the youth of Cheatham Place and other MDHA communities across Nashville,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said. “In addition to today’s KABOOM! playground build, we are thankful to work with the NHL and the NHLPA through our IGF programming to build multi-purpose ball hockey rinks, offering more free alternatives for those that wish to play the game of hockey.

“Any time we get the chance to work with MDHA, the City of Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department, The Nashville Police + Public Alliance and the Police Activities League to create positive outcomes for our city’s youth, we are going to jump in with both feet. These ball hockey rinks typify that philosophy. I cannot wait to cut the ribbon on our rink at Cheatham Place next spring so young people from that neighborhood can play hockey and other sports alongside those enjoying our KABOOM! playground.”

The first ball hockey rink will be adjacent to the KABOOM! playground at Cheatham Place, serving its more than 400 residents along with families residing in the Randee Rogers Apartments, another MDHA housing facility. The 40-foot by 70-foot rink is being built in partnership with Lose Design and American Constructors. The flooring system will be marked for sports besides hockey and a basketball hoop will also be included in the project. Multi-sport ball hockey rinks at other MDHA facilities are also being planned. More details will be announced when they become available.

Screenshot 2024-11-15 at 2.08.22 PM

"We appreciate the Nashville Predators for approaching us and making these play spaces a reality,” MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy White said. “The KABOOM! playground at Cheatham Place is going to mark a fantastic ‘upgrade’ for the children that play there, and the ball hockey rink will be another tremendous addition for the neighborhood. MDHA needs private business partners to step forward for our residents and we could not be more grateful for the contributions being announced today, and in the future, by the Predators organization.”

The KABOOM! playground marks the 13th such playground constructed for the youth of middle Tennessee by the Predators and the Nashville Predators Foundation. It was designed by children and built by members of the community, including Nashville Predators staff members. Partners on this year’s KABOOM! project include MDHA and the Cheatham Place Residents Association, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., Cromwell Media, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Nashville Electric Service (NES), Jackson, Liberty Tire Recycling, Piedmont Natural Gas, The ICEE Company, J&J Snack Foods Corp. and KABOOM!

About the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to approximately 30,000 Nashvillians primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally funded community development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 11 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and land-use zoning controls. Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.com.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The mission of the Predators Foundation is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee Community, more than $3 million of that in the 2023-24 fiscal year alone. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

