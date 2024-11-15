Nashville Predators Announce Partnership With Metropolitan Development Housing Agency (MDHA) to Construct Play Spaces for Local Children

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 15, 2024) – The Nashville Predators, together with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association through the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) initiative, are working to create and develop ball hockey play spaces for the residents of Nashville’s Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA). Additionally, the Predators and partners today completed construction on a new KABOOM! playground at Cheatham Place, MDHA’s oldest property.

The Predators are constructing an outdoor ball hockey rink adjacent to the KABOOM! playground in Cheatham Place. The multi-purpose rink is slated to open in the spring of 2025 and it will also include a sport flooring system permitting basketball, soccer and other activities to take place at the facility.

“We are pleased to gift these barrier-free places to play for the youth of Cheatham Place and other MDHA communities across Nashville,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said. “In addition to today’s KABOOM! playground build, we are thankful to work with the NHL and the NHLPA through our IGF programming to build multi-purpose ball hockey rinks, offering more free alternatives for those that wish to play the game of hockey.

“Any time we get the chance to work with MDHA, the City of Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department, The Nashville Police + Public Alliance and the Police Activities League to create positive outcomes for our city’s youth, we are going to jump in with both feet. These ball hockey rinks typify that philosophy. I cannot wait to cut the ribbon on our rink at Cheatham Place next spring so young people from that neighborhood can play hockey and other sports alongside those enjoying our KABOOM! playground.”

The first ball hockey rink will be adjacent to the KABOOM! playground at Cheatham Place, serving its more than 400 residents along with families residing in the Randee Rogers Apartments, another MDHA housing facility. The 40-foot by 70-foot rink is being built in partnership with Lose Design and American Constructors. The flooring system will be marked for sports besides hockey and a basketball hoop will also be included in the project. Multi-sport ball hockey rinks at other MDHA facilities are also being planned. More details will be announced when they become available.