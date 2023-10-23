Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

News Feed

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks
Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21
Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP
Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27
Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers
GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot
Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October
College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty

College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty
Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins
GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14
Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP
Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24
Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

vanderbilt-health-web-image
By Press Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health today announced a 10-year partnership extension which includes marketing, charitable and player involvement, as well as traditional sponsorship and branding opportunities. As part of the relationship, Vanderbilt will also continue their role as the official health care provider of the Nashville Predators and the Bridgestone Arena.

“Our 15-year partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the No. 1 Adult and Children’s Hospital in the Southeast, is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” Nashville Predators Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry said. “Together, as the official health care provider of Smashville, we’ve scored big wins in both healthcare and community support. Our ongoing alliance and shared vision with VUMC allow us to make a real impact on cancer research and care through our 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. We can’t thank them enough for being our valued partner in this extraordinary journey.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vanderbilt Health, a healthcare leader and preeminent hospital in the Southeast,” Nashville Predators Chief Revenue Officer Dionna Widder said. “We are so grateful for the relationship we have established with Vanderbilt Health that has transcended both on and off the ice. The same providers who take care of the Preds also take care of the Middle Tennessee community.”

Vanderbilt Health boasts numerous accolades including the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Flight Control; Tennessee’s only NCI designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Children and Adults and Tennessee’s only Comprehensive Solid Organ Transplant Center.

“We have enjoyed our longstanding relationship with the Nashville Predators and are pleased to extend this partnership. Our organizations are like-minded, teamwork focused, and share in a commitment to benefit the community,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Like the Predators, our orthopaedic surgeons and others who care for the players are at the top of their game. We look forward to contributing to the team’s success in the years ahead by continuing to provide world class care.”

Preds, Vanderbilt Health Announce 10-Year Extension

Vanderbilt Health is the exclusive healthcare provider for the Nashville Predators players. The club will utilize the services of a Vanderbilt Orthopaedics medical staff led by Head Team Physician and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jed Kuhn, who has previously worked for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The Nashville Predators Foundation’s work with Vanderbilt includes charitable initiatives such as the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily, which raises awareness and funds for cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt – Nashville’s only free-standing children’s hospital. The 365 Fund initiative coordinates with the team to host a series of opportunities that enable the hospital's young patients and their families to get a special dose of the Smashville hockey experience. Since its inception in 2013, the 365 Fund has raised millions of dollars in funding for pediatric cancer research.

The Nashville Predators also partner with Monroe Carell for the Vanderbilt Health Champ of the Game. During every Predators home game, a child from the hospital is selected and celebrated in-game with a video to honor their courage. The 2023-24 season will mark the fifth season of Champ of the Game.

“We are truly grateful to our longtime friends, the Nashville Predators, for their decadelong partnership, their tremendous generosity, their time commitment, and their passion to advance the care and improve outcomes for our patients with childhood cancer. Over the last decade, the Predators’ 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund collectively raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC. “We cannot do what we do every day to offer hope and healing to the families we serve without the unwavering support from incredible partners like the Nashville Predators. We are so very thankful and excited to continue this powerful partnership for another decade.”

Vanderbilt LifeFlight personnel will continue to staff First Aid Stations throughout Bridgestone Arena at every event in the building – public or private - including Predators games, concerts, and corporate meetings.