Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health today announced a 10-year partnership extension which includes marketing, charitable and player involvement, as well as traditional sponsorship and branding opportunities. As part of the relationship, Vanderbilt will also continue their role as the official health care provider of the Nashville Predators and the Bridgestone Arena.

“Our 15-year partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the No. 1 Adult and Children’s Hospital in the Southeast, is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” Nashville Predators Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry said. “Together, as the official health care provider of Smashville, we’ve scored big wins in both healthcare and community support. Our ongoing alliance and shared vision with VUMC allow us to make a real impact on cancer research and care through our 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. We can’t thank them enough for being our valued partner in this extraordinary journey.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vanderbilt Health, a healthcare leader and preeminent hospital in the Southeast,” Nashville Predators Chief Revenue Officer Dionna Widder said. “We are so grateful for the relationship we have established with Vanderbilt Health that has transcended both on and off the ice. The same providers who take care of the Preds also take care of the Middle Tennessee community.”

Vanderbilt Health boasts numerous accolades including the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Flight Control; Tennessee’s only NCI designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Children and Adults and Tennessee’s only Comprehensive Solid Organ Transplant Center.

“We have enjoyed our longstanding relationship with the Nashville Predators and are pleased to extend this partnership. Our organizations are like-minded, teamwork focused, and share in a commitment to benefit the community,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Like the Predators, our orthopaedic surgeons and others who care for the players are at the top of their game. We look forward to contributing to the team’s success in the years ahead by continuing to provide world class care.”