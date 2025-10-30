Mother to Mother's Accordion

Mother to Mother's

Featured Charity Night: Monday, February 2

Website: Click here

Drive Items: Copy paper, pre-sharpened pencils, and nonperishable nut free snacks

Mission Statement:

Mother To Mother's mission is to help low-income families by providing car seats, diapers, cribs, and other essential health, wellness, and safety items so that under-resourced babies and children in our community can be safe, healthy, and thrive.

Counties Served: All counties in Middle TN and distressed counties (as designated by the Governor) across the State. Distressed counties are those without adequate resources to assist mow-income families.

About: Mother To Mother's (MTM) mission is to help low-income families by providing car seats, diapers, cribs, and other essential health, wellness, and safety items so that under-resourced babies and children in our community can be safe, healthy, and thrive. Through our partner network, MTM serves families across Middle Tennessee and rural counties across the State. MTM's model addresses six pillars: homelessness/domestic violence, foster/teen pregnancy, immigrant/refugee support, Title 1 schools, medical/hospitals, and disaster relief.

Did you Know?

A baby will need approximately 2,500-3,000 diapers in their first year, with newborns using the most (about 10-12 per day) and usage decreasing as they get older.

How will funds be used?

We will designate funds collected to assist with our program costs.

Follow Learning Matters:

Insta: @mothertomotherinc

Facebook: Click Here

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, October 30

Preds Official Podcast: Pete Weber & Terry Crisp - They're So Golden

New and Familiar Faces Attend Alumni Clay Shoot, Support Preds Foundation

Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Lightning

GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, October 28

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, October 26

O'Reilly, Saros, Preds Prevail in Shootout, Beat Kings to Start Weekend Back-to-Back

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, October 25

Preds Assistant GM Nichol Talks Nashville's Top Prospects

Preds Bounce Back to Beat Canucks

Preds Official Podcast: If I Had a Nichol - Talking Prospects With Scott Nichol

Predators Recall Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, October 23

Following Martin's Assignment, Trotz Talks Development, Future of Top Preds Prospect

Predators Assign Brady Martin to Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Ducks

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, October 21