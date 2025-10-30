Mother to Mother's Accordion

Featured Charity Night: Monday, February 2

Drive Items: Copy paper, pre-sharpened pencils, and nonperishable nut free snacks

Mission Statement:

Mother To Mother's mission is to help low-income families by providing car seats, diapers, cribs, and other essential health, wellness, and safety items so that under-resourced babies and children in our community can be safe, healthy, and thrive.

Counties Served: All counties in Middle TN and distressed counties (as designated by the Governor) across the State. Distressed counties are those without adequate resources to assist mow-income families.

About: Mother To Mother's (MTM) mission is to help low-income families by providing car seats, diapers, cribs, and other essential health, wellness, and safety items so that under-resourced babies and children in our community can be safe, healthy, and thrive. Through our partner network, MTM serves families across Middle Tennessee and rural counties across the State. MTM's model addresses six pillars: homelessness/domestic violence, foster/teen pregnancy, immigrant/refugee support, Title 1 schools, medical/hospitals, and disaster relief.

Did you Know?

A baby will need approximately 2,500-3,000 diapers in their first year, with newborns using the most (about 10-12 per day) and usage decreasing as they get older.

How will funds be used?

We will designate funds collected to assist with our program costs.

