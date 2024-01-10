Late Push Not Enough as Predators Drop 5-3 Decision to Ducks

Nashville Moves to 22-18-1 on the Season, Returns to Dallas to Face Stars on Friday

ANA L
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Alexandre Carrier, Philip Tomasino and Denis Gurianov each tallied in the third period, but the late push proved too little, too late as the Nashville Predators fell by a 5-3 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Allowing three goals within a seven-minute span in the first period, the Predators found themselves chasing a game early and falling short of their own expectations once again.

“We didn’t start on time again,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “This was arguably probably the worst we’ve started out of all of them, after going through some things where we thought we were going to start on time. And for me, that first period was by far our worst period of the year.”

“We know how good we can be and what's expected of us and the way we want to play,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “And it's a matter of us finding that consistency here, because every game is going to be tough down the stretch and we need to be ready from the get-go to give ourselves a chance early on.” 

The result moves Nashville to 22-18-1 on the season and 12-11-0 at home as they head back to Dallas for a rematch against the Stars on Friday.

QUICK HITS

Better at Bridgestone

Tuesday’s loss was especially frustrating for a Predators team eager to improve their record at home in the back half of their campaign, after going 3-4-0 at 501 Broadway the month prior.

“We should hopefully keep this pissed off feeling that we don't seem to get going early enough at home,” forward Gustav Nyquist said. “We make a push at the end, but it's too late. And that's got to be right off the bat. So hopefully we can keep this feeling going into the next one.”

“We’ve been really good on the road, and then we come here and we’re a different team off the start,” Tomasino said. “You’d think it’d be the opposite, that we’d be better at home… So it’s tough. Every point is really crucial right now so we’ve got to figure that out as soon as possible.”

Gurianov’s First in Gold

Gurianov’s third period marker was his first as a Nashville Predator.

The 26-year-old forward led the Milwaukee Admirals and was tied for sixth in the AHL in points with 30 (12g-18a) before being called up to make his Predators debut on Saturday against the Stars.

Nyquist Keeps the Streak Alive

With an assist on Carrier’s shorthanded goal, Nyquist extended his point streak to nine games (6g-7a) and matched his season-high streak from Nov. 9-28 (2g-9a). Nyquist is one game away from matching his career-high 10-game point streak from 2013-14.

UP NEXT

The Predators head back to American Airlines Center for their third meeting of the season and their second in as many weeks against the Stars on Friday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Carrier’s shorthanded goal in the third period was the first SHG of his career; it was his second goal of the season, his first since Nov. 22 vs. Calgary.
  • Michael McCarron recorded two assists for his second multi-point game of the season, his first since Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh.
  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

Related Content

Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Brunette
2:07

Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Brunette
Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, McDonagh
1:32

Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, McDonagh
Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Nyquist
1:34

Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Nyquist
Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Tomasino
2:50

Postgame: ANA vs. NSH, Tomasino

News Feed

Predators Reach Midway Mark of 2023-24 with Plenty to Like, Plenty to Improve

Predators Reach Midway Mark of 2023-24 with Plenty to Like, Plenty to Improve
GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, Jan. 9

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, Jan. 9
'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid

'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid
Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3

Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3
Predators Recall Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL)
GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, Jan. 6

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, Jan. 6
Year-Round, Full-Service Dining Unveiled at Bridgestone Arena with Launch of New BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar

Year-Round, Full-Service Dining Unveiled at Bridgestone Arena with Launch of New BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Predators Dissatisfied with Effort in 6-3 Loss to Flames

Predators Dissatisfied with Effort in 6-3 Loss to Flames
GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, Jan. 4

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, Jan. 4
World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada

World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada
Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0
GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2
From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024

From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024
Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023

Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023
Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout
GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30

GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30
Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings