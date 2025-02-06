Kemell, Preds Anticipating Rookie's NHL Debut

A number of highly touted Predators prospects have already made their NHL debuts this season, and now, another is set to do the same.

Joakim Kemell, Nashville’s first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Milwaukee on Thursday, and the 20-year-old forward is expected to skate for the Preds for the first time on Friday night in Chicago.

Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said he’s not quite sure yet exactly where Kemell would play in the lineup, but added the Finn could slot in alongside Tommy Novak and Fedor Svechkov - the latter of whom Kemell has played with before - and Brunette also offered Ryan O’Reilly’s line as a potential option.

But no matter who Kemell skates with for his first NHL shift, the excitement is palpable, as is always the case for a player who has the potential to one day become a regular in the Nashville lineup.

“I’m feeling great, so excited, and that's what I work for so hard every day,” Kemell said of joining the Preds after receiving the call on Wednesday. “I knew I'm coming here, and…of course [I’m a] young kid, excited, first time called up here, so I was just laughing. [I was] so excited to call my parents going there, and it was just unbelievable.”

Kemell said he expected his mom and dad to be in attendance at the United Center on Friday to see his debut as their son - and family - realize a lifelong dream.

“My strength, like skating, scoring chances and, of course, goals - that’s what I'm going to bring and try to bring every night,” Kemell said. “I feel more confident [in lots of areas], but I think mostly with the puck, I'm confident to have it, play with it, do stuff with it.”

The Predators are eager to see just how far Kemell has come since training camp and the preseason, and he’s shown well with the Admirals this season. In 38 games with Milwaukee, Kemell has recorded nine goals and 25 points while working on his overall game.

So, what does Brunette want to see from the rookie at the NHL level?

“Using his speed; I think when he skates and he gets on pucks, he's a competitive kid,” Brunette said of Kemell. “He can really shoot it. When he relies on a shot before skating, it’s where I feel he gets in a little bit of trouble. So, we just need him skating.

"He's definitely stronger. You could see that. I feel he's skating well. In practice today, I thought he skated really well, and I think his whole 200-foot game has been much better. I’ve seen him in Milwaukee a little bit. They have him killing penalties, and he's doing a really good job down there. Obviously, we all know the shot and the power-play opportunities to score. So, we're excited to see him, and again, reiterate he's got to be skating.”

Kemell will no doubt be reminded of that, and along with everything that comes with opportunities such as this, he’ll rely on those who have been there before. Teammates like Svechkov and Zach L’Heureux, both 2021 first-round picks who have now become recent regulars in the Nashville lineup, saw time with Kemell an the Admirals earlier this season.

That familiarity, coupled with Kemell’s experience with the organization over the past few years, he hopes, will help to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Just focus on myself and get prepared well,” Kemell said of anticipating his first game. “[You only make] your debut [once], so I'm so excited, but you can't be too nervous. So, I'm trying to calm down before the game and just trust my own game and help the team.”

With just two more outings to go before the NHL breaks for the 4 Nations Face-Off with two weeks between games, Brunette hopes a player like Kemell could provide a spark throughout the entire roster.

“I hope [Kemell will] bring some excitement to our group,” Brunette said. “It’s been a little bit of a grind here, and we are where we are. Sometimes you need a little life, and hopefully it ignites a few guys.”

Kemell has laced up his skates on countless occasions over the past two decades, but he’s never done so on a stage like this. The nerves will be there, but ultimately, it’s just another night playing the game he loves.

And if he’s able to perform well in his debut, especially against a Preds rival in Chicago, he’ll endear himself that much more.

“He’s a gifted scorer, and his shot is really good,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said of Kemell. “There’s been a lot of hype about him the last couple of years, so it’s awesome for him to come up and hopefully he’ll give us a spark.”