Josi, Novak Power Predators to 6-4 Win Over Blue Jackets

Take a bow, Smashville - this one was for you.

Roman Josi and Tommy Novak each scored twice as the Nashville Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 6-4 decision in their regular-season home finale on Saturday.

The result saw Nashville complete a perfect back-to-back set, sweep their two-game season series against Columbus and conclude their 2023-24 Bridgestone Arena schedule at 23-16-2.

“Up and down I think it probably wasn't our best and not always our style that we want to play,” Josi said. “Those games aren't always easy, but we found a way to win. And it was important for us to get a big win in the last regular season game here at home and that was the main thing.”

“It’s good to get the win,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we did enough just to win the game, and it wasn't particularly our sharpest detail game, but I thought some guys created, I thought the power play was good, I thought every line generated offense. I think when you get ahead big in games like this, sometimes you try to make a little too many plays and I didn’t like that some of those plays left [Juuse Saros] out to dry. But all-in-all, to take four [points] in the back-to-back, we knew both games would be hard. Teams that have nothing to lose are never fun to play this time of year, so we'll take it.”

QUICK HITS

For Smashville

Saturday might not have been Nashville’s prettiest effort, but earning one last win in front of the home crowd to cap their 25th Anniversary season likely gave the Predators plenty enough to feel happy about.

“They make the game so exciting and that's why we have a job, because of them, and especially at Bridgestone Arena,” Josi said. “It's so much fun to play here. I've been fortunate enough to play here for such a long time. And I feel like as a team we have a special connection to our fans and they've been awesome all year. They kept believing in us and it's going to be a lot of fun inside Bridgestone in the playoffs.”

Of course, Saturday’s festivities concluded with the annual ‘Jerseys Off Our Back’ tradition, a special moment which sees Nashville’s entire roster gift a select number of fans their game-worn jerseys.