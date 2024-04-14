Josi, Novak Power Predators to 6-4 Win Over Blue Jackets

Nashville Finishes Regular-Season Home Slate at 23-16-2, Concludes 2023-24 Season on Monday in Pittsburgh

CBJ Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
By Zach Gilchriest

Take a bow, Smashville - this one was for you.

Roman Josi and Tommy Novak each scored twice as the Nashville Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 6-4 decision in their regular-season home finale on Saturday.

The result saw Nashville complete a perfect back-to-back set, sweep their two-game season series against Columbus and conclude their 2023-24 Bridgestone Arena schedule at 23-16-2.

“Up and down I think it probably wasn't our best and not always our style that we want to play,” Josi said. “Those games aren't always easy, but we found a way to win. And it was important for us to get a big win in the last regular season game here at home and that was the main thing.”

“It’s good to get the win,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we did enough just to win the game, and it wasn't particularly our sharpest detail game, but I thought some guys created, I thought the power play was good, I thought every line generated offense. I think when you get ahead big in games like this, sometimes you try to make a little too many plays and I didn’t like that some of those plays left [Juuse Saros] out to dry. But all-in-all, to take four [points] in the back-to-back, we knew both games would be hard. Teams that have nothing to lose are never fun to play this time of year, so we'll take it.”

QUICK HITS

For Smashville

Saturday might not have been Nashville’s prettiest effort, but earning one last win in front of the home crowd to cap their 25th Anniversary season likely gave the Predators plenty enough to feel happy about.

“They make the game so exciting and that's why we have a job, because of them, and especially at Bridgestone Arena,” Josi said. “It's so much fun to play here. I've been fortunate enough to play here for such a long time. And I feel like as a team we have a special connection to our fans and they've been awesome all year. They kept believing in us and it's going to be a lot of fun inside Bridgestone in the playoffs.”

Of course, Saturday’s festivities concluded with the annual ‘Jerseys Off Our Back’ tradition, a special moment which sees Nashville’s entire roster gift a select number of fans their game-worn jerseys.

“I feel bad, because they're sweaty jerseys,” forward Cody Glass said. “But at the same time it's a cool experience getting to see them. They enjoy it, and I play the game for the fans and for the people in the crowd. So, it's a lot of fun getting to talk to them for a little bit.”

Josi for Norris

In the final regular-season home game of the campaign, Nashville’s captain gave Smashville a performance to remember.

Scoring twice and adding two assists, Josi recorded his first four-point performance of the season and the eighth of his career, as well as his 21st multi-point outing of the campaign.

No. 59 additionally extended his point streak to four games (3g-5a); he now has 36 points (12g-24a) in his last 27 outings.

Of course, Josi couldn’t share the credit any faster when asked about his success down the stretch.

“It's been such a fun season,” Josi said. “The way we came together as a team, we had a lot of new guys that signed here and a lot of young kids that came up and we always talked about connecting as a team and getting closer as a team. And we kind of never worried about the results. Our main goal was to get better each game and connect as a team, and it's pretty cool to see how we came together. And I feel like when we play well, we play such a complete team game… And I think that's why we made the playoffs.”

Novy Double Dips

Four points is great, but why let the Captain have all the fun?

Scoring twice in the first period, No. 82 reached 18 goals on the season, enough to best a career high established in 2022-23, then tacked on an assist to earn his first three-point performance of the season.

Novak’s efforts additionally gave the forward his second multi-goal effort of the season and his first since Oct. 21 vs. San Jose.

Power Play Pros

After going three-for-three on the power play on Friday against Chicago, Nashville’s special teams units iced another great night on Saturday against Columbus, scoring on 2-of-3 chances.

“I thought we moved the puck pretty well tonight and especially on that second goal,” Josi said. “We had a couple quick passes and then Fil got open. And I think it’s just quick puck movement. Even yesterday, we moved around pretty well and got some goals, and we're gonna need them come playoffs.”

“They have a little chemistry together,” Brunette said. “And the puck is moving and they’re finding each other and they’ve got some pretty good motion and pretty good flow in their game right now. And it's the right time of year to get to that level.”

Forsberg Pads the Record

After breaking the franchise’s single-season goals record on Friday, Filip Forsberg continued to pad his title on Saturday.

Forsberg’s 47th goal of the season gave the forward 93 points on the campaign (47g-46a) and 40 (22g-18a) in his last 27 outings.

“We had great pace on the power play,” Forsberg said. “Factor went around the net and we had a little Tic Tac Toe between [Josi] and [Gustav Nyquist]. It was a great pass to just open it, and there wasn’t much more to it.”

Glasser’s Goal

The credit flip-flopped a few times, but by the time the final buzzer sounded, No. 8 indeed had his sixth goal of the season, and the fourth in his last eight games.

The goal - a slick tip-in off a hop in front of the crease - was especially satisfying for Glass, who had served as a healthy scratch during a four-game stretch from April 4-9.

“I think I've learned a lot about myself this year,” Glass said. “I'm capable of scoring and showed it last year. But I feel personally, away from the rink, I think I took big steps as a person and it's something that I'm very thankful for. Because I am still just a kid. I’m still learning and everything, but it's funny. I play a game for a living and I’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

“He's growing as a player,” Brunette said. “It's been a really hard year for him. He can't really get his feet, get settled in. It's kind of an up and down. He got hurt, he lost his confidence, couldn't get him back and had to take him off and he found it and he lost it. So, it's been a tough run for him, but he's come in here the last few times, we brought him in, and he's ready to play. He's contributed and he seems to be in a really good place. And he's a good piece for our team.”

Vange Drops Two… Again

For the second game in a row, Luke Evangelista recorded two assists.

The effort was Evangelista’s fifth multi-point performance of the season and gave him 39 points (16g-23a) on the season, the fifth-most among NHL rookies.

UP NEXT

The Predators close out the 2023-24 regular season on Monday when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Per NHL PR, with his 23rd goal of the season Josi tied Shea Weber (2008-09) for the most in a single season by a Preds defenseman; the record was matched by Weber in 2013-14 and Josi in 2021-22. Josi’s four-point performance was the eighth of his career, which ranks second among active defensemen behind Erik Karlsson (10).
  • Forward Jaret-Anderson Dolan made his Predators debut on Saturday and recorded two shots and three hits over 13:39 of total ice time.
  • Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Colton Sissons (roster management) and Cole Smith (roster management) were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

