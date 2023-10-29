Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

PREDS STANDOUTS

RO’R Owns TOR: O’Reilly struck first for the Preds against his former club. He played the final 13 games of the 2022-23 regular season with the Maple Leafs, posting four goals and 11 points. He added nine points (3g-6a) in 11 postseason games with Toronto.

With two power-play goals against Toronto, O’Reilly now has six points (4g-2a) in his first eight games with the Predators. His three power-play tallies this season are tied with Tommy Novak for the team high. He is just one game away from 1,000 in his NHL career, and he is expected to reach the milestone on Tuesday in Vancouver.

FILthy Forsberg: Forsberg assisted on both of O’Reilly’s power-play tallies and now leads the Preds with seven points (1g-6a) through eight games; his six assists are also a team high.

Captain Calls Game: Josi’s OT winner was his first goal of the season and the 30th game-winning goal of his NHL career.

THEY SAID IT

Josi on the win:

“It felt like a really intense game. It felt like it was really fast. Obviously they’ve got some firepower up front, some really good players… Finding a way to get two points is big for our group and definitely helps us grow.”

Josi on the team finding success on the power play:

“Obviously, a lot of new guys are playing together. Some guys are playing different positions, too. Sometimes it just takes some time and you can't get too frustrated. I felt like today we did a good job of just making some low plays. It always depends on the PK too and the way they're playing. But obviously today we had some low looks and good tips. So just being more in sync over the games has been good and hopefully we can keep it up.”

O’Reilly on getting a win after Tuesday’s loss to Vancouver:

“Obviously our last game was really disappointing. We got outplayed for the most part, so we wanted a good response, especially against that team – they’ve got so much firepower… We’ve got to take things from that game and build it up to the next one. But it’s definitely a big win.”

O’Reilly on scoring twice on the power play:

“It feels good, for sure… The power play is so important. In our first week of the season, we did some great five-on-five things but not on the power play, so it was it was nice to get that. If we are going to have success, we’ve got to step up on the power play so it definitely gives me some confidence.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“We were a little slow in the first period but I thought after that, we got to our game a little bit… Execution wasn't great early, and I thought we played a really solid game after that. I feel like we… had the puck a lot, created some motions, moving in front of their goalie and looked like more of the team that I was hoping for. So special teams were really key in the second and third period. That’s a really good hockey team over there, and we found a way to get the win.”