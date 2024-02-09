'It's Time to Prove How Good We Are': Back from the Break, Predators Hungry for Postseason Hunt

Nashville's Campaign Continues on Saturday as the Predators Host the Arizona Coyotes

20240208 - Practice Selects-15

© Wade Evans

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The air may have been chilly but the mood was sunny and warm inside Centennial Sportsplex on Thursday as the Nashville Predators returned to the ice for their first team practice since the All-Star break began little more than a week ago.

“It was fun to see them have some fun out there,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I've seen [the break] play out both ways. Sometimes it's great and refreshing and other times it takes a couple of weeks to get going, and this time of year you’re out of it if you wait that long. So, there’s a lot of anxiety on my end, but I thought they looked sharp today and I thought they had good energy. So, hopefully I'll sleep a little better tonight.”

20240208 - Practice Selects-11
20240208 - Practice Selects-08
20240208 - Practice Selects-06
20240208 - Practice Selects-15
20240208 - Practice Selects-10
20240208 - Practice Selects-12
20240208 - Practice Selects-14
20240208 - Practice Selects-24
20240208 - Practice Selects-13
20240208 - Practice Selects-19
20240208 - Practice Selects-16
20240208 - Practice Selects-18
20240208 - Practice Selects-20
20240208 - Practice Selects-17
20240208 - Practice Selects-23
20240208 - Practice Selects-21
20240208 - Practice Selects-04
20240208 - Practice Selects-01
20240208 - Practice Selects-22
20240208 - Practice Selects-05
20240208 - Practice Selects-03
20240208 - Practice Selects-09
20240208 - Practice Selects-07
20240208 - Practice Selects-02
/

Practice Day: Feb. 8, 2024

Photos from the Nashville Predators team practice at Centennial Sportsplex on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photos by Wade Evans.

The Predators continue their campaign on Saturday with a Central Division bout against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. With zero points and just .022 in point percentage keeping Nashville outside the Western Conference’s final Wild Card position, the Predators know the battle for a postseason berth begins this weekend.

“I think we're in a good spot,” forward Filip Forsberg said. “Obviously we put ourselves in the mix and a couple of losses there [before the break] might have made it look a bit worse. But at the same time, I think we're confident in our team and there's a lot more improvement coming up.”

While Forsberg’s top line with Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly can account for a bulky 35 percent of Nashville’s goals this season, a recent uptick in contributions from the Preds younger talent has been encouraging.

“I like to see continued growth, which I think I've seen through the course of my time with them,” Brunette said. “And this is a big time of year for them. So I think everything they put into effect in the first half of the year, all the grind, the work, hopefully now they can reap some of the rewards… Confidence goes a long way in this game and I thought they looked really confident in the [Los Angeles] game.”

Philip Tomasino, as a prime example, found a scoring touch just before the break began, netting goals in back-to-back outings after two straight games served as a healthy scratch.

“I feel good, and I think our line has been playing pretty good the last two games,” Tomasino said. “It’s going to continue to get better, it's only been one of those guys for two games. But I think we've kind of connected and meshed really well so far. So, that keeps me going… But I feel good about my game right now, so I just want to continue to keep getting better every day, for sure.”

Despite dropping three straight before the break began, the Predators too feel that their game has only gotten better with time, and liked much about their performances in the days before All-Star Weekend.

After all, with victories in 21 of their last 36 outings, the Preds know what it takes to ice a winning style of hockey and have done it more often than not.

“We’ve got to be hard to play against, that’s first and foremost,” O’Reilly said. “The defensive side of it is going to be so important. And I think that's where it's about more structure, more hard work. And if we do that, the goals will come and we'll find ways to win games. Because we have our goaltending, our D, we’ve got some great forwards and good young talent, and it's going to come if we commit to the right side of the puck and doing the right thing.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but a great challenge. And there’s excitement. We are in this hunt, and the hunt is going to start Saturday… We have a very good team and now it’s time to prove how good we are.”

The Predators return to Centennial on Friday at 11 a.m. CT for one more practice before Saturday’s tilt against the Coyotes.

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT; click here to get tickets.

News Feed

How Women's Hockey Has Thrived In Nashville

Predators To Host Captains' Night Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza At Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13 

Presents, Puppies & Parties: Inside the Preds Foundation's 25 Years of Community Impact

Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Asian & Pacific Islanders Night on Feb. 10

SS&E, a Division of Predators Holdings, Partners with Iroquois Steeplechase

Blog: Filip Forsberg at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Forsberg, Tomasino Tally as Predators Fall to Kings, 4-2

Behind the Design: Local Artists Celebrate Black History & Culture with Custom Predators Jerseys

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, Jan. 31

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: January

Predators Salvage Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Senators

Borowiecki Thriving in New Role as Predators Professional Development Coach

GAME DAY: Preds at Senators, Jan. 29

'He's Been Fantastic': Pärssinen Responding Positively to American League Assignment

Meanwhile in Milwaukee: Streaking Admirals Grab 10 Straight Wins

Sissons Tallies Lone Predators Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Jan. 27

Predators Sign Kevin Gravel to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract