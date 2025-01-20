Giving Back to Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Just One Element of Service From Preds Front Office Staff

When Roman Josi first arrived in Nashville in 2011 as a rookie defenseman, one of the first things he noticed was the community involvement emphasized by the Predators organization.

Yes, he was here to play hockey, but skating 25 minutes a night and calling the job done wasn’t going to cut it.

Franchise pillars like former captain Shea Weber and former goaltender Pekka Rinne helped to establish the community culture as the club morphed into the model organization it is today.

Now the captain himself, Josi helps to continue on that legacy with his own work alongside the Nashville Predators Foundation, but that work outside the walls of Bridgestone Arena doesn’t stop with those who have a stall inside the Preds locker room.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. day, there won’t be many employees at their desks inside the Predators front offices - but they won’t be sitting on their couches at home either.

Instead, those who work in Smashville will be on the ground throughout Middle Tennessee working to better their community. It’s called a Smashville Day of Service, and it’s just something the Predators organization does because it’s the right thing to do.

“A big part of our culture is giving back to the community to make Nashville the best place to work and live, and so instilling that from orientation day, we say, ‘This is the requirement and what we expect of our employees,’” Predators VP of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “We provide opportunities, but then we also allow staff to find what they're passionate about and then let them run with that as well. So, it only makes you a better person, it makes your company stronger, but it also makes your love for the company more that this is such an important element to working here.”

From food banks, warehouses, animal rescues and everywhere in between, Predators staff will be embracing the ONE GOAL mentality and leaving their city better than they found it when the day began.

So, why is it important to do more than just sell tickets and hot dogs?

“Because you have this unique platform that elevates your presence in the community, and it rallies people,” King said. “Your product creates emotion… It brings money, it brings awareness, it brings donations, it brings everything along with it. So by leveraging that, we don’t have to, but we want to. We see the value of it.”