GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, November 8

A final home game ahead of the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal in Stockholm has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they’ll host the Dallas Stars this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena for a 2:30 p.m. CT puck drop. Today’s contest is the second of three meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds fell to the Stars by a 3-2 count last month in Nashville.

This afternoon’s game also serves as a Swedish sendoff of sorts on Filip Forsberg bobblehead day (available to the first 10,000 fans inside Bridgestone Arena), but before the Preds head to Forsberg’s home country, they’ll be focused on getting back into the win column.

Nashville fell to Philadelphia by a 3-1 count on Thursday night, and while they had plenty of chances, the Predators only mustered one goal. So, how do they work their way out of a stretch that hasn’t been kind on the scoresheet?

“I think it's all about a mindset,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Friday’s practice. “We knew it wasn't going to be easy at any point…and you’re probably not getting rewarded for the things that you're doing so well. You feel for [the players] quite a bit, because they're doing what you're asking. They're getting opportunities and chances.

“But I think the mentality where we hopefully learned some lessons from last year was where frustration was channeled in a negative way… This year so far, there’s been frustration, but we've channeled it, for the most part, in the right way and in a positive way. We’re going to need that positivity and that channeling of those emotions in the right context.”

Defenseman Adam Wilsby, who remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, did practice on Friday, but it’s unlikely he returns to the lineup today. On Friday afternoon, the Preds placed forward Cole Smith on Injured Reserve with his upper-body injury.

The Good Guys:

Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone Nashville goal on Thursday night, while Juuse Saros took the loss in net. Forsberg leads the Preds with six goals and 12 points on the season, while O’Reilly has six goals and 10 points. Michael Bunting (4g-5a) has nine points; Erik Haula (3g-5a) and Luke Evangelista (1g-7a) have eight points each. Saros is 5-5-3 in net; Justus Annunen is 0-2-1.

The Opposition:

The Stars have dropped three of their last four outings, including a 7-5 loss to Anaheim on Thursday night. Mikko Rantanen (8g-12a) leads the club with 20 points, followed by Wyatt Johnston (9g-8a) with 17 points and Jason Robertson (3g-10a) with 13 points. Jake Oettinger is 5-3-2 in net on the season; Casey DeSmith is 2-1-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 52-55-(1)-5 all-time against the Stars, including a 32-23-(1)-2 mark at home. Nashville is 4-6-0 in their last 10 versus Dallas and 1-4-0 in the last five at Bridgestone Arena.

Notables Versus Dallas:

Steven Stamkos has tallied 31 points (18g-13a) in his last 27 contests against the Stars.

Filip Forsberg has 16 goals and 34 points in 47 career meetings with Dallas. His 16 goals against the Stars are his fourth-most against an individual team in his career.

Ryan O’Reilly’s 26 career assists against Dallas are tied for the eighth-most by an active skater in the NHL.

Stars forward Colin Blackwell recorded 10 points (3g-7a) in 33 games with the Predators from 2018-20. Dallas forward Matt Duchene (2019-23) put up 141 points (62g-79a) in 178 games played with Nashville.

Milestone Watch:

Michael Bunting is one goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this afternoon’s contest begins at 2 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)