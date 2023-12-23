GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23

Hockey Holidays, SMASHVILLE!

The Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their last game before the holiday break, a Saturday matinee against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars. Click here to get tickets.

With wins in 14 of their last 18 games and eight of their 11 outings this month, the Predators will look to kick the break off with a big two points against their Central Division rival.

“It's going to be a great challenge for us,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I wasn't completely aware of the rivalry that was here between the two teams, but the coaching staff and some of the players who have been here said it's been a fun rivalry… They said that the atmosphere here is usually electric in those games. I think there's no better way to close your pre-Christmas Break than playing Dallas at home on a Saturday afternoon. It should be a fun game.”

“We know the stakes are going to be high,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “We know what kind of team they are, they’ve proven that in the last few years. It's always a bit of a feisty match against the Stars, so we're expecting that and we’re ready for it.”

Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Thursday, the Predators gave their fathers a trip to remember as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a 4-2 decision at Wells Fargo Center and notched a number of milestones in the process.

Juuse Saros earned his 162nd career win and became the second-winningest goaltender in franchise history, behind Pekka Rinne (369).

Philip Tomasino recorded the first two-goal game of his career, tying the game 2-2 in the second period, then netting the game-winner at 15:59 of the third period.

Colton Sissons reached 100 career assists, notching helpers on the first shorthanded goal of Cole Smith’s career and Tomasino’s deciding tally.

Tommy Novak skated in his 100th career game and recorded his ninth assist of the season in the effort.

The result moved Nashville to 19-14-0 on the season and 8-7-0 on the road.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (38), goals (16) and assists (22). Roman Josi is second in points with 27 (7g-20a) and Ryan O’Reilly third with 26 (13g-13a).

Saros is 15-11-0 after 26 games, with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Backup netminder Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 after 10 games, with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

The Predators are fourth in the Central Division with 38 points and an 11-7-0 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Stars arrive in Music City on Saturday looking for their third-straight win. Of note, Dallas’ last three games have each gone into overtime; the Stars earned the 4-3 win in their last two.

Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson share the team lead in points with 30 each (13g-17a and 10g-20a, respectively). Former Predators forward Matt Duchene is third in points with 29 (11g-18a).

Goaltender Jake Oettinger exited Dallas’ Dec. 15 game early and is currently week-to-week with a lower body injury.

Backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood is 8-1-2 after 11 games, with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Netminder Matt Murray, recalled from the AHL’s Texas Stars on Monday as an emergency roster exception, has played in three career games with Dallas in March 2023.

The Stars have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL (87.1%). They are first in the Central Division and third in the Western Conference with 42 points and a 9-3-3 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 48-50-(1)-5 all-time against the Stars, including a 31-19-(1)-2 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of four matchups between Nashville and Dallas in 2023-24; it is the first of two at home.

The Predators are 1-4-0 in their last five games against the Stars; they are 5-5-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five at home. The Predators went 0-4-0 against the Stars last season, dropping the four contests by a combined score of 17-5.

Nashville has scored at least four goals (including the shootout winner) in 11 of its last 20 victories over Dallas. Nashville and Dallas met in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day, with the Predators falling, 4-2, in front of 85,630 fans – the second-most attended NHL game in history. Matt Duchene and Dante Fabbro scored for the Predators.

NOTABLES VS. DALLAS

Juuse Saros is 12-8-1 in his career vs. Dallas, posting three shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 21 games.

Roman Josi owns 33 career points (12g-21a) vs. the Stars, tied for the second-most against a single opponent in his NHL career.

Michael McCarron (Dec. 19, 2015) and Ryan McDonagh (Jan. 7, 2011) made their NHL debuts against Dallas.

Stars forwards Matt Duchene (2019-23) and Craig Smith (2011-20) and defenseman Ryan Suter (2005-12) are former Predators players.

MILESTONE WATCH

Kevin Lankinen is two games from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (165) is two goals from passing Shea Weber (166) for the most by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history.

Tyson Barrie is three games from 800 in his NHL career.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Thursday’s game against Philadelphia:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

McDonagh - Josi

Lauzon - Carrier

Barrie - Schenn

Fabbro

Saros

Scratches: Cody Glass, Juuso Pärssinen

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 12:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analysts Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)