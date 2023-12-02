GAME DAY: Rangers vs. Preds, Dec. 2

The Nashville Predators (11-11-0) will look to get back to their winning ways as they host the red-hot New York Rangers (16-4-1) for a Saturday matinee at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is at 3:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Thursday, the Predators saw their six-game win streak snapped after a 6-1 loss to the Central Division rival Minnesota Wild.

Forward Juuso Pärssinen tallied Nashville’s lone goal of the game, and despite four chances, the Predators came up empty-handed on the power play against Minnesota.

With New York entering Bridgestone Arena Saturday with one of the hottest power plays in the NHL (29.2%) and a frustratingly effective penalty kill to match (85.7%), Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said he’ll be looking for improvements from his group’s special teams units.

“Our power play the last two games I haven’t particularly liked - we just were not sharp,” Brunette said at practice on Friday. “The Rangers are going to be a big test all around and on both sides of the puck. Their power play is one of the best in the League, and our PK has been going pretty good - I didn’t particularly like it last night - but we’re going to need both to be much better than they were [Thursday].”

After goaltender Kevin Lankinen filled in for Juuse Saros one minute into the second period on Thursday, Brunette says Saturday’s starter is still being discussed.

Thursday’s contest additionally featured a combined 34 penalty minutes (NSH 17, MIN 17), five of which came from defenseman Luke Schenn, who recorded his first fighting major with Nashville.