GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, December 31

The Nashville Predators will close out 2024 tonight in Minnesota for a New Year’s Eve tilt against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. CT. This evening’s contest is the second of three meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds fell to the Wild in overtime last month.

Nashville began its current back-to-back set with a 3-0 loss in Winnipeg last night that saw the Preds play a tight game for most of the night until the Jets recorded a pair of power-play goals late in regulation to seal the victory. Now, the Preds will look to take the good from that effort and translate it tonight in Minnesota to close out the year.

“[It’s a] back-to-back, obviously, and against one of the better teams in the League as well, so it's a great challenge,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said following last night’s loss. “I think we need to learn from today. [Tonight] is another good offensive team. We’ve got to play well defensively again, [be] hard to play against and just find a way to win, not find a way to lose, and we’ve got to go out and do it [tonight].”

Vinnie Hinostroza made his Predators debut on Monday night after being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Saturday; the forward recorded one shot and two hits in 11:27 of ice time. Defenseman Justin Barron was Nashville’s lone scratch against the Jets.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg leads the Preds with 30 points (9g-21a), followed by Jonathan Marchessault (13g-13a) with 26 points and Josi (7g-17a) with 24 points. Steven Stamkos has 11 goals and 22 points on the season; Ryan O’Reilly (8g-13a) has 21 points. Juuse Saros, who took the loss last night in Winnipeg, is 8-16-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 8-5-0 overall.

The Opposition:

Minnesota has lost five of its last seven games, including a 3-1 defeat courtesy of the Ottawa Senators last Sunday. Kirill Kaprizov, who has been injured and did not play Sunday, leads the Wild with 23 goals and 50 points. He’s followed by Matt Boldy with 13 goals and 31 points, and then Marco Rossi with 12 goals and 29 points. Fiilp Gustavsson is 16-6-3 on the campaign; Marc-Andre Fleury, who is appearing in his final season, is 6-3-1.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)