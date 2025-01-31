GAME DAY: Preds at Sabres, January 31

The Nashville Predators are back on the road, and they’ve got their dads along for the ride.

The Preds start a back-to-back set tonight in Buffalo against the Sabres for a 6 p.m. CT start at KeyBank Center. This evening’s contest is the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season; Nashville will host the Sabres next Saturday. The Predators are also hosting their Father’s Trip over the next two days with a number of guests on the trip.

Nashville will be looking to get back into the win column tonight after a 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday, a game that could have easily swung in the Predators’ favor. Despite the defeat, there were good things to carry, and the group will have some added motivation with the dads watching in the stands.

“[Compared to the] first 18 to 20 [games of the season], this is a much better feeling,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Wednesday’s loss. “I think we're much more connected. We’ve got a lot more guys playing… Our four lines are balanced and they're creating, and [they] didn't get results tonight, but I really like our forward group… There’s a better feeling, for sure. I think more guys are feeling a little more comfortable with each other, with the group, maybe a little bit more invested with our group, so you feel better. There's great energy. There's great effort. Just, this League is hard.”

Vinnie Hinostroza returned to the Nashville lineup on Wednesday, while defenseman Kevin Gravel was the lone healthy scratch. Forward Luke Evangelista remains on Injured Reserve, but Brunette said Wednesday morning the winger is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg saw his 10-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday, but he continues to lead the Preds with 18 goals and 49 points, followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 38 points (15g-23a) and Roman Josi (9g-26a) with 35 points. Steven Stamkos has 17 goals and 33 points on the season; Ryan O’Reilly has 14 tallies and 28 points. Juuse Saros, who took the loss Wednesday, is 11-20-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 12-6-0 overall.

The Opposition:

The Sabres had lost four of five before an offensive outburst in Tuesday’s 7-2 victory over Boston. Tage Thompson, who had a hat trick in the win, leads Buffalo with 25 goals and 44 points. JJ Peterka also had a hat trick on Tuesday; he’s got 14 goals and 39 points on the season, followed by former Preds forward Jason Zucker with 16 goals and 36 points. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 16-15-4 in net; James Reimer is 1-6-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 20-12-(1)-2 all-time against the Sabres, including a 13-3-(1)-0 record on the road.

The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Sabres; they are 6-4-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five at KeyBank Center.

Notables Versus Buffalo:

Steven Stamkos has posted 48 points (23g-25a) in 52 career games vs. Buffalo. He has a point in seven of his last nine contests (5g-7a) against the Sabres, including in his last meeting where he scored his 40th goal of the season in 2023-24. Stamkos scored his first career NHL goal against Buffalo on Oct. 30, 2008 (Ryan Miller).

Roman Josi recorded his first career NHL point with an assist vs. Buffalo on Dec. 3, 2011.

Juuse Saros made his NHL debut on Nov. 28, 2015 vs. Buffalo. Saros stopped 60-of-63 shots in both of Nashville’s wins against Buffalo last season.

Colton Sissons scored his first career NHL goal on March 27, 2014 vs. Buffalo (Matt Hackett).

Ryan O’Reilly spent three seasons with the Sabres from 2015-18, tallying 176 points (65g-111a) in 224 games.

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is one point from 800 and four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos (572) is two goals from passing Mike Bossy (573) for the 23rd-most in NHL history and two assists from 600 in his career.

Vinnie Hinostroza is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (954) is three games from passing David Legwand (956) for the most in Predators history.

Cole Smith is four games from 200 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Preds Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)