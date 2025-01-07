GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, January 7

The Nashville Predators are back in Winnipeg to conclude their six-game road trip tonight against the Jets from Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m. CT. This evening’s contest is the third of four meetings between the division rivals; the Preds fell to the Jets in Winnipeg earlier in the current trip.

After dropping the final three games of the 2024 calendar year, the Predators bounced back with a pair of victories on a back-to-back set in Vancouver and Calgary last Friday and Saturday. The Preds remain far from where they’d like to be in the standings, but they’re hoping to take some momentum from their past two wins into tonight’s outing against the Jets.

“We’ve got to put a run together,” Preds centerman Ryan O’Reilly said following Saturday’s win in Calgary. “And we need every point we can get. I think tonight, obviously, two huge ones, and to go back-to-back to two teams that played hard… It wasn't easy by any means, but it's what we’ve got to do: finally win games if you want to climb back at this point.”

On Monday, the Predators recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee and placed blueliner Jeremy Lauzon on Injured Reserve. Defenseman Adam Wilsby (IR), as well as forward Tommy Novak (upper body, day-to-day) participated in Monday’s practice in Calgary. Winger Zach L’Heureux is set to serve the final contest of his three-game suspension tonight.

Last Time Out:

O’Reilly recorded his sixth career hat trick, and Fedor Svechkov tallied a goal and assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL as the Preds topped the Flames by a 4-1 final. Filip Forsberg added a pair of assists, and Justus Annunen stopped 31 of 32 shots in net to earn the victory.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 33 points (9g-24a), followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 14 goals and 29 points. O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos have identical 12-goal, 25-point statlines; Roman Josi (7g-18a) also has 25 points on the season. Juuse Saros is 9-16-6 in net for the Preds; Annunen is 9-6-0.

The Opposition:

After shutting out the Preds by a 3-0 final last week, the Jets have dropped their last three games, including a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Wings on Saturday. Winnipeg remains one of the NHL’s top teams and is led by Kyle Connor with 22 goals and 52 points. Mark Scheifele has 23 goals and 46 points on the season; Josh Morrissey has 33 helpers and 37 points from the blueline. Connor Hellebuyck is 24-6-2 with a .926 save percentage for the Jets.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 31-21-(1)-7 all-time against the Jets franchise, including a 12-12-(1)-5 mark on the road.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Jets; they are 4-3-3 in their last 10; and 1-3-1 in their last five on the road.

Notables Versus Winnipeg:

Steven Stamkos has tallied 60 points (33g-27a) in his career against the Winnipeg Jets franchise (including their time in Atlanta). The 60 points are tied (Sidney Crosby) for the second-most by an active skater in the NHL versus Winnipeg. It is the third-most points he has recorded against a single franchise and the second-most goals. In his last 10 games against the Jets, he has 11 points (5g-6a).

Roman Josi tied the Predators franchise record for assists and points in a game with five on Feb. 27, 2018 at Winnipeg. He has 34 points (7g-27a) in 40 career games vs. the Jets. Josi has recorded a multi-point game in four of his last five appearances against the Jets (3g-6a).

Filip Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 15 of his last 26 contests against the Jets and has posted 25 points (7g-18a) in 39 career games vs. Winnipeg.

Juuse Saros is 7-7-4 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games vs. Winnipeg.

Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter tallied 28 points (18g-10a) in 56 games for Nashville to begin the 2022-23 season.

Milestone Watch:

The Predators franchise is one win from 1,000.

Filip Forsberg is three power-play goals (78) from passing Shea Weber (80) for the most in Predators history and is four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Vinnie Hinostroza is three assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is four points from 800 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos is five assists from 600 in his career.

