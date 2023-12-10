GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10

The Nashville Predators will look to get back on track as they close their second back-to-back of the month on Sunday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sunday will be the first of two contests between the Predators and Canadiens in 2023-24 and the first and only at Bell Centre.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday, the Predators exited Scotiabank Arena empty-handed and dissatisfied with their effort after falling 4-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We weren’t ready for the speed of the game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said during Saturday’s postgame presser. “We didn't manage the puck. We did a lot of things that equaled losing hockey, and we’ve just got to regroup. That wasn't us tonight. We’ll be better [Sunday].”

Netminder Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in his sixth start of the season as the Predators moved to 14-13-0 overall and 5-7-0 on the road.

Saturday marked the first time Nashville has been shut out since April 8, 2023 - a 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (29), goals (13) and assists (16). Ryan O’Reilly is second in points with 22 (12g-10a) and Roman Josi third with 18 (5g-13a).

With Lankinen getting the start on Saturday, Juuse Saros is likely to receive the nod Sunday against Montreal.

Saros is 11-10-0 after 21 games, with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Following Cody Glass and Alexandre Carrier’s return to the lineup Saturday, Nashville’s roster is fully healthy.

The Predators sit fifth in the Central Division with 28 points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Habs will enter Sunday’s contest eager to complete a perfect back-to-back slate after prevailing over the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens in points (22) and shares the lead in goals with Sean Monahan (8) and assists with Mike Matheson (14). Cole Caufield is second in points with 20 (7g-13a) and Matheson is third with 19 (5g-14a).

Montreal has struggled with their share of injuries this season, with forwards Kirby Dach, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Alex Newhook, along with defensemen Jordan Harris, David Savard and Chris Wideman currently on IR.

With Cayden Primeua between the pipes last night for Montreal, Sam Montembeault or Jake Allen could get the start Sunday.

Montembeault is 6-4-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 11 games. Allen is 3-5-2 with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 10 games.

The Canadiens are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 12-12-3 record and a 6-8-1 record at Bell Centre.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 16-8-(1)-6 all-time against the Canadiens, including a 7-7-(0)-2 record on the road. The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Canadiens; they are 7-3-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five on the road.

Last season, the Predators went 1-1-0 against the Canadiens, earning a 6-3 win at home on Jan. 3, 2023. In the return meeting at the Bell Centre on Jan. 12, Yaroslav Askarov made his NHL debut in goal as Nashville dropped a 4-3 decision.

Nashville has picked up at least a point in 17 of its last 20 meetings with Montreal (13-3-4) and has only lost three times in regulation since Jan. 15, 2009. In 20 contests since the 2009-10 season, Nashville has limited Montreal to an average of 2.1 goals per game, including 15 games in which the Predators have given up two or fewer goals.

On Nov. 14, 2009, the Predators put a franchise-record 55 shots on goal and outshot the Canadiens by a club-record 35 shots, and Pekka Rinne made 20 saves in a 2-0 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

NOTABLES VS. MONTREAL

Roman Josi has 12 points (2g-10a) in 16 career games against the Canadiens.

Alexandre Carrier is a native of Quebec City, Que., and played four seasons for Gatineau in the QMJHL from 2012-16.

Jeremy Lauzon is a native of Val-d’Or, Que., and played his junior hockey for Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) from 2013-17.

Ryan McDonagh was drafted by Montreal in the first round (12th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

Michael McCarron was drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. He had eight points (2g-6a) in 69 games for the Canadiens from 2015-18.

Assistant Coach Todd Richards was selected by Montreal in the second round (33rd overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft.

Skills Coach Sebastien Bordeleau was drafted by Montreal in the third round (73rd overall) of the 1993 NHL Draft. He played in 85 games for Montreal from 1995-98, posting 25 points (8g-17a).

Predators prospect Zachary L’Heureux (2020 first rounder) is a Montreal native.

MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (164) is three goals from passing Shea Weber (166) for the third-most in Predators history.

Kevin Lankinen is four games from 100 in his NHL career.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Saturday’s game against Toronto:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Smith

Pärssinen - Glass - Tomasino

McDonagh - Josi

Lauzon - Carrier

Barrie - Schenn

Lankinen

Scratches: Fabbro, McCarron

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Sunday’s game begins at p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.