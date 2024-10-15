GAME DAY: Kraken vs. Preds, October 15

The Nashville Predators are in search of their first win of the young season, and they’ll have another chance to find a victory tonight when they host the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop.

This evening’s contest begins a four-game homestand for Nashville and is the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season. The Kraken, led by their new head coach, Dan Bylsma, are 1-2-0 through their first three games of the campaign.

The Preds (0-2-0) are coming off of a 3-0 shutout loss in Detroit last Saturday night, and although Nashville has certainly had their chances through their first two outings, the group knows they can improve in an area or two.

“I think our urgency and our work ethic and our compete is there, but I think just some of our little details [could be better],” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Monday’s practice. “Again, referring to a little bit of the summer hockey [mindset], a little bit of we're trying to be a little bit cute; we’re trying to show how skilled we are instead of letting the work come first and the skill follow. So, we're playing a little bit that way, and that’s what I’d like to see [improved] going into tomorrow night.”

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros returned to the lineup on Saturday in Detroit after missing last week’s season opener with a lower-body injury. Every Preds player was present for Monday’s practice, and some different line combinations are possible for tonight’s game, including Steven Stamkos centering Jonathan Marchessault and Cole Smith, a trio that got a look during yesterday’s session.

“We just thought we’d see [Stamkos] in the middle, and see how that works and how that looks,” Brunette said. “[Smith] is a big engine, and he does a lot of really good things out there, so he might help them get the puck a little bit more than they've had it as of late.”

The Predators will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Music Night at Bridgestone Arena when they host the Kraken. Local vendors and food trucks will be stationed on the Arena plaza pregame, and the first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a record coaster featuring the Hispanic Music Heritage custom Preds logo.

Additionally, the Nashville Predators Foundation Auction will feature the custom, player-signed jerseys featuring the Hispanic Music Heritage logo, t-shirts, mystery pucks and more outside of sections 106-107. To place a bid in the auction, text "PREDS" to 76278.

Last Time Out:

Nashville registered 41 shots on net in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Red Wings, with Roman Josi pacing the team with nine shots of his own. Saros made 19 saves in his first game of the season.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg (1g-1a) and Jonathan Marchessault (2a) continue to lead the Preds with two points apiece. Tommy Novak and Ryan O’Reilly have also scored for Nashville, while goaltenders Saros and Scott Wedgewood have each started once this season.

The Opposition:

Jordan Eberle, who was named captain of the Kraken as the season began, leads the team with two goals and three points through three games. Vince Dunn and Jared McCann each have a goal and assist for Seattle, while netminder Philipp Grubauer has lost both of his starts this season.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 4-5-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-2-0 record at home.

Nashville won the 2023-24 regular-season series against Seattle (2-1-0), including the most recent meeting on March 16, which it won, 4-1. The Predators outscored the Kraken, 9-5, in the season series.

Bridgestone Arena hosted the Kraken in the franchise’s first-ever NHL game on Oct. 14, 2021, a 4-3 loss for the Predators.

Notables Versus Seattle:

Jonathan Marchessault leads all NHL skaters in goals against the Kraken with nine in 12 games.

Filip Forsberg leads the Preds in points against Seattle, posting eight points (3g-5a) in seven games.

Roman Josi has averaged a point per game against the Kraken, recording seven points (4g-3a) in seven games.

Jeremy Lauzon was acquired from Seattle for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (Jani Nyman) on March 20, 2022.

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg played in his 700th career NHL game on Saturday at Detroit.

Luke Schenn is two points from 200 and two games from 1,000 in his NHL career.

Gustav Nyquist is two goals from 200 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is four points from 100 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)