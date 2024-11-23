GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, November 23

The Nashville Predators (6-11-3) return home after a five-game road trip to host the Winnipeg Jets (17-3-0) tonight at Bridgestone Arena for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of four meetings between the division rivals this season.

The Preds collected points in three of their five games (1-2-2) on the road over the past two weeks, but the only win came in Vancouver before Nashville was shut out in Seattle on Wednesday night to conclude the excursion. Now, they’ll embrace the challenge of facing a Jets team that has gotten off to the best start in NHL history.

“I think you’re always looking for defining moments in the season,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “To have the best team in the [NHL] come in and play here at home, and obviously we’re not where we want to be, so to get to where we want to be, it could be a big moment to have a big game.”

On Friday, the Preds recalled defenseman Adam Wilsby from Milwaukee (AHL). Wilsby was with Nashville for most of their trip over the last two weeks, but he has yet to play in his first NHL game. However, that could change soon, according to Brunette.

“We’re hoping to see him,” Brunette said. “It might be the next [game], or if not, maybe the following [game]. We’re going to see him at some point. I thought he looked really good at practice.”

If you’re attending tonight’s game at Bridgestone Arena, make sure you’re there in time for a pregame ceremonial puck drop from a pair of Hockey Hall of Famers. Former Preds Captain Shea Weber and former General Manager David Poile will take part in the puck drop following their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame two weeks ago in Toronto.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with eight goals and 15 points through 20 games, followed by Josi (2g-12a) with 14 points and Ryan O’Reilly (3g-8a) with 11 points. Stamkos (6g-4a) and Jonathan Marchessault (3g-7a) both have 10 points on the season; Nyquist has six goals and nine points. Saros is 5-9-2 on the season with a .916 save percentage.

The Opposition:

Winnipeg will face the Preds tonight on the second half of a back-to-back set after defeating the Penguins by a 4-1 final last night in Pittsburgh. The Jets own the NHL’s top record with 17 wins through just 20 games. Kyle Connor leads the club with 13 goals and 26 points, followed by Mark Scheifele with 12 goals and 25 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has nine goals and 23 points on the season, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 20 points from the blueline. Connor Hellebuyck got the win in Pittsburgh last night, which means the Preds could face Eric Comrie (3-1-0) in net this evening.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 30-20-(1)-7 all-time against the Jets franchise, including an 18-9-(0)-2 record at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville went 2-1-1 last season against Winnipeg. Roman Josi led the Predators with seven points (1g-6a) in the four games and Filip Forsberg paced the team with three goals.

The Predators went 2-2-1 in their last five games against the Jets; they are 4-3-3 in their last 10; and 2-1-2 in their last five at home.

Notables Versus Winnipeg:

Steven Stamkos has tallied 59 points (32g-27a) in his career against the Winnipeg Jets franchise (including their time in Atlanta). It is the third-most points he has recorded against a single franchise and the second-most goals. In his last eight games against the Jets, he has 10 points (4g-6a).

Roman Josi tied the Predators franchise record for assists and points in a game with five on Feb. 27, 2018 at Winnipeg. He has 32 points (5g-27a) in 38 career games vs. the Jets. Josi has recorded a multi-point game in his last three appearances against the Jets (1g-6a).

Filip Forsberg recorded a five-game point streak (5a) vs. Winnipeg from March 13, 2018-March 1, 2019. He has picked up at least one point in 14 of his last 24 contests against the Jets and has posted 24 points (7g-17a) in 37 career games vs. Winnipeg.

Juuse Saros is 6-6-4 with a 2.56 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and one shutout in 16 career meetings with Winnipeg.

Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter tallied 28 points (18g-10a) in 56 games for Nashville to begin the 2022-23 season before being dealt in a trade to the Jets.

Milestone Watch:

Luke Schenn is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Filip Forsberg is two games (718) from passing Mattias Ekholm (719) for the fifth-most games played in franchise history; is three power-play goals (78) from passing Shea Weber (80) for the most in Predators history; and is five goals from 300 in his NHL career.

The Predators franchise is three games from 2,000 and eight wins from 1,000.

Ryan O’Reilly is three assists from 500 in his NHL career.

Jonathan Marchessault is three points from 500 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for Saturday night in Smashville begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)