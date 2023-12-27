GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27

The Nashville Predators will return from the Christmas break looking to close out their December home slate in winning fashion as they face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here’s everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday, the Predators headed into the break disappointed and empty handed after the Dallas Stars tallied twice with 15 seconds remaining in regulation at Bridgestone Arena to steal the lead, and the win, from the home team.

Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons (PPG) each scored for Nashville, while Ryan McDonagh, Philip Tomasino, Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly picked up assists.

Juuse Saros made 32 saves, while the Predators went 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the loss.

The result moved Nashville to 19-15-0 on the season and 11-8-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (38), goals (16) and assists (22). Roman Josi and O’Reilly are second in points with 27 each (7g-20a and 13g-14a, respectively).

On Wednesday, Nashville recalled netminder Yaroslav Askarov from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL); Kevin Lankinen is day-to-day due to illness. Askarov has played in one career game with Nashville, a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. The 21-year-old has registered a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals this season.

Saros is 15-12-0 after 27 games, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Predators currently sit fourth in the Central Division with 38 points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Hurricanes will arrive in Music City on Wednesday looking to erase a two-game skid, after falling to the New York Islanders, 5-4, on Saturday and the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1 (SO), on Thursday.

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina in points (31) and assists (18) and shares the team lead in goals with Teuvo Teravainen (13).

Following Nashville’s 6-5 shootout win over Carolina on Dec. 15, goaltender Antti Raanta was placed on waivers and ultimately assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL) after clearing.

Raanta was called back up to Carolina on Tuesday, and holds a 6-5-1 record after 14 games, with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. Pyotr Kochetkov is 7-7-3 after 18 games, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

The Canes are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 38 points, a 17-13-4 record overall and an 8-10-1 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 20-19-(1)-4 all-time against the Hurricanes, including a 12-8-(0)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and Carolina in 2023-24; it is the first and only at home.

The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Hurricanes; they are 5-5-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five at home.

Nashville is 1-0-0 against Carolina this season, defeating the Hurricanes, 6-5, at PNC Arena on Dec. 15. The game featured 11 combined goals with Nashville receiving three-point efforts from both Roman Josi (1g-2a) and Ryan O’Reilly (1g-2a).

The Predators went 2-0-0 against the Hurricanes in 2022-23, sweeping the regular-season series for the first time since 2015-16. Juuse Saros made 64 saves in a 5-3 win at PNC Arena on Jan. 5 and followed it up with a 33-save shutout at home on April 6. Nashville picked up its first-ever victory as an NHL franchise on Oct. 13, 1998 in a 3-2 win over Carolina. Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette scored the franchise’s first goal at 5:12 of the first period.

NOTABLES VS. CAROLINA

Juuse Saros made 64 saves in Nashville’s win at Carolina on Jan. 5, 2023. It was the most saves in a game in franchise history, the most by an NHL goaltender since 1990 and tied for third-most in a game in NHL history. He owns a .927 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and one shutout in 14 career games against the Hurricanes.

Ryan McDonagh has 20 career points (6g-14a) against Carolina, the most among current Predators skaters.

Filip Forsberg owns eight goals and 14 points in 21 career meetings with Carolina.

Colton Sissons has four points (2g-2a) and a +2 rating in 20 career contests vs. Carolina.

Roman Josi has 15 points (3g-12a) in 25 career games against the Hurricanes.

MILESTONE WATCH

Lankinen is two games from 100 in his NHL career.

Josi (165) is two goals from passing Shea Weber (166) for the most by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history.

Tyson Barrie is two games from 800 in his NHL career.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Saturday’s game against Dallas:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Parssinen - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Sherwood

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

McDonagh - Josi

Lauzon - Carrier

Barrie - Schenn

Saros

Scratches: Fabbro, Glass

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Wednesday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analysts Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)