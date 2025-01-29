GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, January 29

After their five-game win streak came to an end in Anaheim, the Nashville Predators will be looking to return home with a victory tonight when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena for an 8 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season; the Preds have already defeated the Canucks twice in Vancouver earlier in the campaign.

During their win streak, the Preds scored 26 goals, but over the past three outings, Nashville has surrendered 15 goals as well, including their 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Saturday. They’ll be looking to reverse that trend on the defensive side of the puck and get back to the things that brought them success in recent weeks.

“Let’s not play 50 [percent],” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Monday of the mindset headed into tonight. “I thought we played 50/50 hockey [in Anaheim]. We did enough to win that game, but we did enough to lose that game. This is a little bit of a reset for us here for a couple days, and a little bit of the mindset reset that we’re not afforded to play 50/50 where we're at right now. We have to play above that, and we have for a majority of the last eight weeks, and so we’ve got to reset and get back at it [tonight].”

On Tuesday, the Preds recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL) and reassigned forward Kieffer Bellows to the Admirals. Forward Luke Evangelista remains on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury, but he did participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday in Nashville.

Last Time Out:

Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist tallied for Nashville in their 5-2 loss against the Ducks, while Juuse Saros took the loss in net.

Per NHL Stats, Filip Forsberg extended his point streak to 10 games and joined Jonathan Marchessault (10 GP) as the second Predators with runs of that length this season. The pair became just the second pair of teammates in franchise history to post double-digit runs in the same season behind Roman Josi (13 GP) and Matt Duchene (10 GP) in 2021-22.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 18 goals and 49 points, followed by Marchessault with 38 points (15g-23a) and Roman Josi (9g-26a) with 35 points. Steven Stamkos has 17 goals and 33 points on the season; O’Reilly has 14 tallies and 28 points. Saros is 11-19-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 12-6-0 overall.

The Opposition:

The Canucks have won their last two outings, including a 5-2 victory over the Blues in St. Louis on Monday. Quinn Hughes (14g-42a) leads the club with 56 points, followed by J.T. Miller (9g-25a) with 34 points, and then Brock Boeser (16g-17a) and Conor Garland (13g-20a) with 33 points each. Former Preds goaltender Kevin Lankinen is 18-8-6 with the Canucks this season; Thatcher Demko is 3-5-3.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 37-42-(2)-7 all-time against the Canucks, including a 19-18-(1)-6 record at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are 2-3-0 in their last five games against the Canucks; they are 5-4-1 in their last 10; and 2-3-0 in their last five at home.

The two teams met in the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs; Vancouver won the series, 4-2. Filip Forsberg led Nashville with six points (2g-4a) in the six-game series. It was the second time they have met in the postseason – in the first meeting, the 2011 Western Conference Semifinals, the Canucks won, 4-2.

Notables Versus Vancouver:

Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 26 points (11g-15a) in 24 career games against Vancouver, the fourth-most points he has vs. a single franchise. He has points in his last four meetings with Vancouver (3g-2a).

Steven Stamkos has collected 31 points (19g-12a) in 22 games against the Canucks. His 1.08 points per game against Vancouver are the most he has recorded against any team in his career (min. 3 GP).

Juuse Saros is 7-2-1 in his career against Vancouver in the regular season. Saros stopped 30-of-32 shots on Feb. 1, 2022 vs. Vancouver to earn his 100th career NHL win.

North Vancouver native Colton Sissons has 13 points (8g-5a) in 24 career games against the Canucks.

Roman Josi has points in nine of his last 13 games (2g-8a) against Vancouver. He also has 19 points (2g-17a) in his last 22 games vs. the Canucks and posted a six-game point streak (7a) against Vancouver from Jan. 10, 2017-Dec. 13, 2018.

Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood (2022-24) and goaltender Kevin Lankinen (2022-24) previously played for the Predators.

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is one point from 800 and four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos (572) is two goals from passing Mike Bossy (573) for the 23rd-most goals in NHL history and two assists from 600 in his career.

Vinnie Hinostroza is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (953) is four games from passing David Legwand (956) for the most in Predators history.

Cole Smith is five games from 200 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)