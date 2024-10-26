GAME DAY: Blue Jackets vs. Preds, October 26

After a comeback win over the Blackhawks last night in Chicago, the Nashville Predators (2-5-0) will be right back on the ice this evening when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-0) for Pride Music Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop.

The Preds have now won two straight games after dropping their first five to start the season, and although last night’s effort in Chicago wasn’t perfect, there are still positives to build on headed into tonight’s matchup.

“I don't think the mindset really has changed,” Preds forward Filip Forsberg said following Friday’s win. “If you go through a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season, it certainly doesn't look as bad as when you’re 0-5, right? But I think we’re doing a lot more of the right things. I thought [Tuesday’s win over] Boston was the best game. This was a little bit of a step back, but at the right moments, [I thought we] played well enough to win and definitely some new stuff to take with us.”

Nashville’s lineup has remained unchanged for the past two games including the first two career outings for rookie forward Zach L’Heureux. The Predators did not hold a morning skate ahead of tonight's game.

Last Time Out:

Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist and Brady Skjei tallied for Nashville in Friday’s 3-2 win, while Juuse Saros made 33 saves in net. Nyquist, whose shorthanded marker was his 200th NHL goal, also added an assist, and Skjei’s game-winner came on the power play in the third period.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg leads the Preds with three goals and seven points on the season, followed by Ryan O’Reilly (2g-4a) with six points. Luke Evangelista (1g-4a) and Roman Josi (5a) have five points apiece, while Tommy Novak has found the back of the net on three occasions. Saros is 2-4-0 in net for Nashville; Scott Wedgewood lost his only appearance thus far.

The Opposition:

Columbus last played on Tuesday night when they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 6-2 count. Kirill Marchenko (3g-5a) leads the Blue Jackets with eight points on the season, followed by Sean Monahan and Yegor Chinakhov with three goals and four assists each. Defenseman Zach Werenski has two goals and six points on the season, while former Preds forward Mathieu Olivier has three goals in six games. Goaltender Daniil Tarasov is 3-1-0 in net for Columbus; Elvis Merzlikins is 0-2-0.

All-Time Meetings:

Nashville is 69-23-(1)-8 all-time against Columbus, including a 42-6-(1)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators own a .728-point percentage against the Blue Jackets, the highest mark Nashville has against any single team in the NHL.

The Predators are 11-3-1 in their last 15 games against the Blue Jackets; they are 8-0-0 in their past eight games at Bridgestone Arena, outscoring Columbus 30-13 in those contests.

In Nashville’s 52 home games vs. Columbus, they’ve only lost six times in regulation, with two of those losses coming in the first three matchups between the two teams. Nashville’s 42 wins against Columbus at Bridgestone Arena are its most against a single NHL opponent on home ice.

Notables Versus Columbus:

Roman Josi tallied four points (2g-2a), which is tied for the second-most points he has recorded in a single game in his career, in the last meeting between the two teams. It was his eighth four-point game of his NHL career. Josi has picked up 22 points (6g-16a) in 34 contests against the Blue Jackets, including two multi-point efforts in 2020-21.

Steven Stamkos has posted 40 points (20g-20a) in 33 career games against Columbus, including two four-point outings (April 9, 2024: 3g-1a, April 26, 2022: 2g-2a).

Brady Skjei has tallied 18 points (8g-10a) in 34 career games against the Blue Jackets, the most Skjei has tallied against any single franchise.

Filip Forsberg owns two career hat tricks against Columbus, including his first career four-goal game on Nov. 30, 2021. He has 22 points (13g-9a) in 26 career meetings with the Blue Jackets, including points in 10 of his last 16 games vs. Columbus.

Assistant Coach Todd Richards was Columbus’ head coach for parts of five seasons from 2012-15.

Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier (2019-22) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (2020-21) have both spent time with Nashville.

Milestone Watch:

Gustav Nyquist scored his 200th career goal last night in Chicago

Andrew Brunette won his 100th game as an NHL head coach last night in Chicago.

Luke Schenn is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Jeremy Lauzon is five games from 300 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. Preds fans can still find the FanDuel Sports Network in the same channel positions and app as they did with Bally Sports South.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)