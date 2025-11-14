Forsberg, Stamkos Lead Preds to Thrilling Overtime Win Against Penguins in Sweden

Stamkos did indeed send the Preds rushing off the bench just minutes after it appeared they were headed for their sixth consecutive loss. Instead, the feeling was that of jubilation.

And for all the attention Forsberg got on Friday night in his home country - and rightfully so - the fact Stamkos was the one who potted the winner was a fact Nashville’s bench boss was not about to let slip by.

“Nothing Fil does overly surprises me, and I thought he tried so hard and had so many opportunities… But I think for our group and our team, it was great that Stammer scored,” Brunette said. “For what we've gone through, what we continue to have to battle every night, to see him be rewarded…it was a little bit fitting.”

The Predators will now shift their sights to Sunday afternoon in Stockholm where they’ll have a chance to not only sweep the Global Series but also head back to Nashville with a very different feeling than they left with.

“Yeah, it's massive, really,” Stamkos said of the victory. “Obviously, we're in a position that we need wins. You circle this trip on the calendar at the beginning of the year; you obviously hope that we were in a little better position, but we've decided to use this as something that can spark the season. I think you just see the reaction today of getting a big win, but not only getting a big win, but playing really a solid game from [Juuse Saros] on out, the PK, the defenseman blocking shots, guys scoring a big goal like Fil did, and getting into overtime, getting a point, and nice to see one go in there for me.

“It was just an all-around team effort; it certainly lightens the mood going into the next game when you get the first one, and now you just try to be greedy and get both. We've had a great trip so far. It’s been fantastic. I think for the guys that have been to the city before, you love it every time you get here. For the guys, this is their first time, I think they're falling in love already. It's a great spot, and like Fil said, just listening to the anthem for the game, it gives you chills. It was just a great effort tonight.”

Notes:

The Predators dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Friday with Tyson Jost and Joakim Kemell serving as healthy scratches.

Filip Forsberg tied the game with 1:10 remaining in the third period for the Predators. He is the 12th Swedish player to score a goal in an NHL regular-season game in his home country; only two have scored multiple: Kristian Huselius (2-1—3 in 2 GP) and Lucas Raymond (2-0—2 in 2 GP).

Forsberg factored on a game-tying goal for the 135th time in his career and passed Roman Josi (134) for the most in franchise history.

Nashville’s goal with 1:10 remaining in regulation is the latest game-tying tally in a regular-season contest outside North America, besting the previous mark the Rangers hit during the 2011 Premiere Series (57:45).

Steven Stamkos needed just 44 seconds to score the overtime winner in Stockholm. It was the fastest overtime goal in a regular-season game outside North America, besting the previous mark set by Ottawa’s Mark Stone (0:59 at 2017 Global Series).

The Predators’ four wins in regular-season games outside North America tied the Panthers for the second-most among all teams, behind the Senators (5).

The 2025 NHL Global Series will conclude on Sunday afternoon in Stockholm when the Preds and Penguins face off once more at Avicii Arena.