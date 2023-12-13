Forsberg Sets Franchise Overtime Goals Record as Predators Defeat Flyers 3-2

Nashville Improves to 16-13-0, Heads to Raleigh to Face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday

PHI Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

On a night when Nashville needed something to cheer for, the boys in Gold delivered. 

Filip Forbserg took sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record and Juuse Saros topped his season-high in saves from two nights ago as the Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“It was gutsy,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think coming back from the back-to-back and the long travel and the amount of games we’ve had in this period of time, I knew it was going to be a really hard game. [Philadelphia] is an extremely hard working team. And it wasn't our best, but I'm proud of the way that we gutted it out and hung in there a little bit when things weren’t going as good as we’d like them to go… But we had just enough in the tank, and Juice gave us the chance to win and Fil does what Fil does.”

The result earns Nashville their 11th win in the last 14 games and moves the team to 16-13-0 on the season as they cross the halfway point of a grueling December slate.

QUICK HITS

For Smashville

A hockey game certainly won’t change any of the tragic events that occurred in Middle Tennessee over the weekend, but on Tuesday night the Predators gave their community a chance to come together and smile, if only for a few hours.

“It’s huge,” Predators forward Michael McCarron said. “We're great ambassadors for the city, and it gives them something to smile about. I know some people are going through some really hard times and if we can be a bright light through all that darkness, it's special.”

Fans can still donate to the Preds Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds aiding in tornado relief, by visiting NashvillePredators.com/Donate or explore available relief opportunities by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SmashvilleStrong.

Filthy Fil

In 18 seconds, Filip Forsberg earned his team the win and himself another spot in Predators history. 

Firing a shot toward Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson, then stashing his own rebound into the cage, Forsberg surpassed David Legwand for sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record (10).

Forsberg’s OT-winner and assist on Gustav Nyquist’s opening tally additionally give the forward 14 points (8g-6a) in his last 12 outings.

Not to steal too much of the spotlight, Forsberg credited his production to a new system under Brunette and his new linemates.

“It definitely puts it in a good light,” Forsberg said. “I think we want to be aggressive, want to attack the game and obviously playing with [Nyquist] and [O’Reilly], they're all for part of the season has definitely helped as well. Those two guys are making plays for me and making it look good out there. So, we’ve just got to keep working on that and try to keep stringing wins together.”

The Man Called Juice

If you haven’t seen Juuse Saros’ play in net lately and need a refresher, just ask teammate Michael McCarron:

“He’s a stud,” McCarron said. “You see a guy working in net like that and you want to come out and win that game for guys like that, a franchise goaltender working like that on a random Tuesday night at home. You want to win it for that guy.”

Topping his season-high 36 saves from Sunday night in Montreal, Saros turned away 37 Flyers shots and kept his team in close competition with one of the League’s hardest-working teams.

“[He’s] been outstanding,” Brunette said. “Obviously, the coaching part, we're not too proud of the amount of shots we're getting. But individually for him, it’s outstanding and kind of as expected and as advertised.”

The win was Saros’ fifth in as many starts and pushed the goaltender to 13-10-0 on the season.

PK Mojo

For the second game in a row - and the fourth time this month - Nashville went perfect on the penalty kill, this time stopping all four of Philadelphia’s chances on the man advantage.

Nashville’s kill has additionally allowed just four power play goals in 30 chances through their last 10 games

“The PK has got a little mojo going right now, and they feel pretty good about themselves and they’re on a nice little run,” Brunette said. “As we all know, momentum on special teams is everything. We lost a little momentum on the power play tonight, we gained some on the PK and we had great goaltending. Sometimes that's a recipe just enough to win a hockey game.”

UP NEXT

The Predators will take advantage of a rare off-day before heading to PNC Arena for their first meeting of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena, with the game broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Ryan O’Reilly has now recorded more than a point-per-game in 23 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying nine goals and 24 points in that span.
  • Gustav Nyquist tallied his fourth goal of the season, with Alexandre Carrier (8) and Forsberg (18) getting the assists.
  • Michael McCarron tallied his fourth goal of the season; Luke Schenn picked up his first assist of the season and Cole Smith his seventh on McCarron’s second period goal.
  • Philip Tomasino and Tyson Barrie were scratched and did not play in Tuesday’s game.

News Feed

Preds Prospects Kulonummi, Kiiskinen Invited to Finnish National Junior Team Selection Camp

Preds Prospects Kulonummi, Kiiskinen Invited to Finnish National Junior Team Selection Camp
GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, Dec. 12

GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, Dec. 12
Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community

Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community
Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens

Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens
GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10

GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10
Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs

Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs
GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9

GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9
Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)
The BoroCop & Backhanded Compliments: Mark Borowiecki, Preds Pro Development Coach, on the POP

The BoroCop & Backhanded Compliments: Mark Borowiecki, Preds Pro Development Coach, on the POP
Predators Earn Third-Straight Win in 5-1 Decision Over Lightning

Predators Earn Third-Straight Win in 5-1 Decision Over Lightning
Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)
Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink

Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink
GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, Dec. 7

GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, Dec. 7
Preds Prevail in First Shootout of the Season, Defeat Blackhawks 4-3

Preds Prevail in First Shootout of the Season, Defeat Blackhawks 4-3
Preds Prospects Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp

Preds Prospects Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, Dec. 5

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, Dec. 5
Saros Ices Stellar Performance as Predators Defeat Sabres 2-1

Saros Ices Stellar Performance as Predators Defeat Sabres 2-1
Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)