Bridgestone Arena Adds Food Options, Premium Spaces and Fun Zone Ahead of Preds Season

When you visit Bridgestone Arena this season for a hockey game, a concert or anything in between, come hungry.
Alongside hospitality and retail partner Delaware North, the Predators have unveiled a slew of fresh and exciting new menu items that will be available throughout the arena beginning on Opening Night.
Combine those culinary creations with a number of arena enhancements all across the building, and Smashville has never looked - or tasted - better.
Among the highlights - and there are many - are the filet mignon, lamb chops and bacon-wrapped scallops, which are available in the arena’s newest premium space, the highly anticipated California Closets Studio.
An exclusive, 85-seat club located on the second level, just across from the catwalk to the BetMGM Sports Lounge, the California Closets Studio will be the place to be this season. Ticketing information is available here, and in addition to the mouthwatering options mentioned above, guests can also feast on offerings like Caesar salad in a parmesan bowl, roasted beets and ahi tuna poke bowls.
In the arena’s suites, guests will also appreciate elevated options, including a barbecue board, a dessert cart and a bourbon experience, complete with Four Roses Small Batch, Bardstown Origin Series, orange bitters, cocoa bitters, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherries, a Predators souvenir logo’d old fashion tossware and large square ice cube.
Before or after the game, make your way to the BetMGM Sports Lounge, open to all fans for a pregame meal, a post-win celebration or even lunch and dinner on non-event days as well. New menu highlights include smoked brie, an apple kale salad, a Nash Burger and a Hipster Flatbread, which includes pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic, hot honey, fresh basil and Calabrian chiles.