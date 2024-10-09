Bridgestone Arena Adds Food Options, Premium Spaces and Fun Zone Ahead of Preds Season

There’s plenty to fall in love with at the traditional concession stands, too.

How about starting your night with some charcuterie and wine? Located at Sections 101 and 213, mini charcuterie boxes will be added alongside the arena’s wine selections, with single-serve wine options now available at Grab ‘n Go locations.

At the Cheesesteak Stand, located outside of Section 104, fans will find a variety of footlong cheesesteaks, including a classic option, a chicken cheesesteak and a Nashville hot chicken cheesesteak.

If you’re a fan of Italian cuisine like me, you’ll find a new meatball sub and a Caprese. salad at the Pizza Stand outside of Section 103. Plus, don’t miss the Barn Burner Boom Box Combo, which features the sub, a Caprese salad and funnel cake fries.

Or, slide down to the BBQ Stand outside of Section 101, where you’ll find the Playmaker Box Boom Box Combo, which includes two BBQ sandwiches with sides of mac and cheese, coleslaw and beans. Also, you’ll want to finish off with a banana pudding cup.

And we can’t forget about the grilled cheese. Located at Section 122, the stand offers classic, bacon-tomato and brisket sandwiches, with a rotating specialty grilled cheese every four weeks, starting with a bologna grilled cheese.

Of course, the food isn’t the only reason to be excited to return to 501 Broadway this season.

Before or after you tantalize your taste buds, bring the whole family to the brand-new Gnashville Fun Zone, located on the main level in the space formerly occupied by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

A highlight of the offseason improvements, the Gnashville Fun Zone includes elements of the former Preds Kids’ Zone but with a significant upgrade. Fans of all ages can enjoy a miniature rink, replica lockers, a video game room with NHL ‘25 ready on the screens, a virtual reality experience, bubble hockey and so much more. Plus, fuel up in the Fun Zone with the Zamboni Kids Meal featuring fries, chicken tenders and a fruit snack packaged in a Zamboni container.

Finally, once your culinary tour is complete and you’re headed to your seat to watch the Preds fill the net, grab your popcorn in a team-inspired Gnash Head container, available at all popcorn stands throughout the arena.

Smashville Loyal Members will continue to receive food and beverage discounts throughout the building, including Nashville Predators full-, half- and quarter-season ticket holders, who are all considered members of Smashville Loyal, receiving 10 percent discounts on every food and beverage purchase made at all times throughout Bridgestone Arena, a benefit of being a season ticket holder.

In addition, the Preds work with Delaware North to provide 50 percent off of 11 core food and beverage items for full-season ticket holders and 25 percent off of those same 11 items for half-season ticket holders through the Smashville Loyal program. Included in these menu items are pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, French fries and soda.

So, when you make your first trip to Bridgestone Arena this season, make sure you take a lap and see what your heart desires. Chances are you won’t have to look long before you find your new favorite menu item - and your new favorite space from which to enjoy it.