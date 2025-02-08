Behind the Design: Celebrating Preds Black Music Heritage Night

Erihii ‘Eric’ Nyamor already had the vision in his head.

The Nashville-based artist always took time to seek out what the Predators had done previously for their Black History logos and designs, and Nyamor knew he’d be ready if his turn ever came.

So, when he opened an email from the Preds last year, there wasn’t much conceptualizing left to do.

“I was definitely excited,” Nyamor said of being chosen by the organization to design the 2025 Preds Black Music Heritage logo. “When I got that email, I was like, ‘Yes, say less. I already know what it is.’”

The final result is a bold, powerful piece that has a “street art” feel to it with a musical element. Nyamor says he and the Preds graphic design team were on the same page from the beginning, and of all the ideas he had, they all had the same top choice.

“A lot of people always think country music when they think about Nashville, but I wanted to go the opposite direction and try to use hip hop, and one of the elements of hip hop is a graffiti street art,” Nyamor said. “So, I wanted to give it like that graffiti street art look, that rough, rugged feel, but I still was able to keep Predators colors and design within it. And of course, I wanted to implement some Tennessee aspects of it. With the three stars with the music. I wanted to use the bass clef, and I implemented that in it. So there's elements of hip hop, elements of music, elements of graffiti all in it, which is all black history as well.”

The logo will be featured on one-of-a-kind Preds player jerseys, which will be showcased by the players as they enter Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 8 for Black Music Heritage Night presented by Nissan before later being auctioned off, among other items with the logo.

The music theme for these nights in the 2024-25 season is a key element, and Nyamor captures that perfectly with the use of a bass clef - and for good reason.

“When you’re inside of the arena, it's loud and there’s bass,” Nyamor said. “And not only is that representative of the Predators and being in a crowd, but it’s music. The bass is one of the loudest sounds that you make. When I think of the Predators and going to a game, I just hear the sound, so that’s why I wanted to implement the bass, plus a music note as well.”

The Pred Head is also sporting a crown in the design, an element Nyamor was excited to add.

“We played around with different crown styles, but if you look at a lot of the graffiti artists around New York, or even here in Nashville, the crown is something implemented within it,” Nyamor said. “It's something that's almost a symbol in a lot of new generational artists that they pull from the past, just adding a crown to the design. So it's a very African American type of art… We started out as queens and kings, so there’s a royalty aspect of it.”

So, what’s it like for Nyamor to see an idea that once only lived in his head come to reality with the city’s hockey team?

“I just think it's cool,” Nyamor said. “I envisioned this for two years, and just seeing it is really pretty cool. So I'm excited to see just a representation of a different aspect of art. Nashville is the Music Music City, but it's another form of music that doesn't get a lot of love. It’s so cool to see it represented in an arena.”

The first 10,000 fans through the doors at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 8 will receive a mini vinyl record coaster featuring the design. Fans can also bid on the player-signed jerseys through the Predators Foundation Silent Auction by texting PREDS to 76278.

This will be the final Music Heritage night this season; the Preds have previously hosted Hispanic Music Heritage Night, Pride Music Heritage Night and Asian & Pacific Islander Music Heritage Night.

The Nashville Predators are proud to partner with *Nissan USA* to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout 2025. Join us February 8 at Bridgestone Arena as we celebrate Black Music Heritage Night as we take on the Buffalo Sabres. More info and tickets available *now*.