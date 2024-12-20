Barron Arrives in Nashville, Excited for New Chapter With Preds

Justin Barron didn’t have to look far to find a ride to practice on Friday morning.

After a whirlwind travel day that began before the sun was up in Montreal and ended just as the sun was going down in Nashville, the defenseman was simply ready to get on the ice with his new teammates on Friday, and a familiar face was there to help.

“I was pretty excited to see him yesterday,” Preds forward and former junior hockey teammate of Barron’s, Zach L’Heureux, said Friday. “I got to pick him up today and bring him to the rink, so just catching up, and probably grabbing dinner here, maybe after Christmas. I’m just really excited to have him on board.”

That’s been the feeling throughout the Predators organization since Barron was acquired Wednesday night from the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Alexandre Carrier. The business part of the game can be tough, and the Preds have expressed their sorrow to see Carrier go, but the anticipation that comes with the new blueliner helps to even things out.

Barron was on the ice for practice Friday sporting No. 20 - a number he wore while skating for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL alongside L’Heureux - and the new surroundings were a welcomed sight.

“I was obviously a little surprised, but my first instinct was I was really excited,” Barron said of the trade. “I’m excited for this new opportunity, and it's great to finally be here and meet all the guys and all the staff and everyone."

A first-round pick of Colorado’s in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Barron has appeared in 17 games with Montreal this season and has totaled 31 points (13g-18a) in 111 career contests. The 6-foot-2 defender established career highs in virtually every statistical category last season with the Canadiens, and Nashville General Manager Barry Trotz spoke Thursday of the potential the Preds see in Barron.