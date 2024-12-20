Barron Arrives in Nashville, Excited for New Chapter With Preds

Defenseman Talks Trade From Montreal, Reuniting With L'Heureux

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Justin Barron didn’t have to look far to find a ride to practice on Friday morning.

After a whirlwind travel day that began before the sun was up in Montreal and ended just as the sun was going down in Nashville, the defenseman was simply ready to get on the ice with his new teammates on Friday, and a familiar face was there to help.

“I was pretty excited to see him yesterday,” Preds forward and former junior hockey teammate of Barron’s, Zach L’Heureux, said Friday. “I got to pick him up today and bring him to the rink, so just catching up, and probably grabbing dinner here, maybe after Christmas. I’m just really excited to have him on board.”

That’s been the feeling throughout the Predators organization since Barron was acquired Wednesday night from the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Alexandre Carrier. The business part of the game can be tough, and the Preds have expressed their sorrow to see Carrier go, but the anticipation that comes with the new blueliner helps to even things out.

Barron was on the ice for practice Friday sporting No. 20 - a number he wore while skating for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL alongside L’Heureux - and the new surroundings were a welcomed sight.

“I was obviously a little surprised, but my first instinct was I was really excited,” Barron said of the trade. “I’m excited for this new opportunity, and it's great to finally be here and meet all the guys and all the staff and everyone."

A first-round pick of Colorado’s in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Barron has appeared in 17 games with Montreal this season and has totaled 31 points (13g-18a) in 111 career contests. The 6-foot-2 defender established career highs in virtually every statistical category last season with the Canadiens, and Nashville General Manager Barry Trotz spoke Thursday of the potential the Preds see in Barron.

Defenseman Justin Barron

Understandably, Barron appreciates that belief, and he’s looking forward to showing the Preds what he can do.

“It's obviously something that's nice to hear,” Barron said of Trotz’s comments. “For me, I want to come in here and prove to them the player I can be, and at the end of the day, kind of try to mesh well with this team and help these guys win some games.”

“[We’re] excited,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of adding Barron. “I think he’s a guy that, organizationally, they’ve tracked for quite a while. I heard his name a lot last year, and I know [management] really like[s] him, and they believe he can be a good player in this League. So, I'm excited to work with him. I think the size that he brings [and the way] he moves is exciting.”

L’Heureux, who was teammates with Barron in Halifax during the 2020-21 campaign when Barron captained the Mooseheads, has fond memories of their time together. L’Heureux says he looked up to Barron during that season and has an idea of what Preds fans can expect from the blueliner.

“He's a great all-around defenseman,” L’Heureux said of Barron. “I think he's good in every zone. He can bring some offense, good defensively, just stable, steady defenseman that can kind of do everything. I think he's a great addition for the team.”

Barron, who watched Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh off the ice, was impressed with what he saw from L’Heureux, and appreciates the friendship that already exists coming to a new team.

“It’s my first time seeing him in quite a while, but great to be back with him,” Barron said of L’Heureux. “We were pretty close when we played in juniors together, and he’s been playing great up here. He made a great play on that breakout last night to spring the forward on that 2-on-1, but it certainly makes it a little easier coming to a new spot when you know a guy like him.”

Barron will become friends with the rest of his teammates soon enough, and he won’t always be relying on a ride to practice either. Instead, he’s looking forward to acclimating to his new team and city while making an impact like the Predators believe he can.

"I think for me, it all starts with my skating,” Barron said. “I feel like when I'm playing at my best, I'm moving my feet, I’m getting up and down the ice in the offensive zone and defensive zone, and I feel like I have pretty good playmaking ability as well.

“I’m really looking forward to moving forward with this group.”

