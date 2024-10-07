Back in Smashville: Bratten Returns to Preds Beat

Approximately 28 months ago, I penned a story on this very website as a farewell to my role as team beat reporter for the Nashville Predators, a position I held for eight amazing seasons.

In that piece, I wrote on my decision to try something different and depart the only full-time “job” I had ever known. I wrote about the greatest moments in franchise history that I had a front-row seat to cover, and how I hoped I had delivered for you, the fans. I also wrote about how much I knew I’d miss being around hockey on a daily basis.

The thing is, I simply had no idea how much that last line would prove to be true.

Over the past two years, my passion for hockey never wavered. If I was out to eat? I made sure the game was on a TV. If I was waiting to board a flight? I was reading articles and press releases on my phone. If I was introducing myself to someone new? They eventually found out about my affection for Smashville.

Just ask my wonderful wife - who witnessed it all - and who could not be more supportive of my healthy obsession with the sport. Indeed, the pull of the game on my heartstrings has remained steadfast, especially for the team in Gold.

I’m ecstatic to return to Smashville as the Senior Content Manager and Beat Writer for the Preds, and I can’t wait to get back to doing what brings me so much joy - writing, reporting on and covering the team we all share an undying devotion for.

If you’ve previously read something I’ve written, watched a screen I appeared on or listened to something I said over the airwaves at some point in the past, thank you for that. I hope you’re half as excited as I am for a return. And if you’ve never heard my name before? I hope you’ll give me a chance to prove worthy of a click every now and then.

Regardless, I’m stoked to be back in the mix. This all means nothing without you, the fans, and I’ll do my very best to bring you closer to the team you love.

Starting today, I once again have that unprecedented access to compile news, features, recaps and everything in between - in both written and video form - and deliver the content you crave all across the Predators platforms. I’ll report on the players, of course, but also the coaches, management, hockey operations and all those behind the scenes in the front office who are essential to the success of the organization.

And, let’s be honest - the chance to chronicle this roster is just too good to pass up, especially some of the newcomers.

There’s Steven Stamkos, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner and one of the most prolific goal scorers the NHL has seen in this millennium. And now? He’s wearing No. 91 in Gold.

There’s Jonathan Marchessault, a Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner as postseason MVP with Vegas in 2023. Both Stamkos and Marchessault were 40-goal scorers last season.

And there’s Brady Skjei, one of the NHL’s top two-way blueliners who will shore up a Nashville defense corps in front of Vezina-caliber goaltender Juuse Saros.

Add those names to the already-established core with the likes of Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist, and what’s not to like? Admit it - the potential of this group evokes chills, just like the rink on a Saturday night.

Back in July, Preds General Manager Barry Trotz stated, “We’re very determined to win.” That feeling is palpable, and the storylines are virtually limitless heading into the new campaign, as is the anticipation and excitement.

So, Smashville - come along for the journey, won’t you? Game No. 1 of 82 arrives Thursday against Dallas, and I’ll be there every step of the way through April and beyond. I’m more than ready, and I know you are, too.

As Predators CEO Sean Henry said to me in a text message the day I accepted the job offer, “Let’s have ourselves a season.”

I can’t wait to play a small role in bringing it to you all.