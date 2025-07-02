Accordion: Helper Grants Blog: New Leash on Life

July 2, 2025

By Jolie Boyle

We had the opportunity to visit New Leash on Life, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Monday, June 2. This organization is an animal rescue with a mission dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the community through shelter, placement, spay/neuter services, education and awareness. Goals are set to educate the public about the importance of spaying and neutering while also showing the public how adopting a pet will provide them with a loving and secure home.

During the visit, we were able to see and learn more about how New Leash on Life will use its grant money. Our grant is going to help pets by providing low-cost rabies vaccines and youth education materials for people across Middle Tennessee. Additionally, we learned that the organization is planning to renovate the shelter to make for a more welcoming area for possible adopters to meet the animals.

The entire staff and their volunteers are extremely passionate about each animal’s well-being. We enjoyed seeing all the work they do and how they create a loving environment for the animals in their care.