4 Nations Face-Off Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the Tournament

The time for best-on-best competition has finally arrived once more.

Predators goaltender - and Finnish native - Juuse Saros, along with Preds forwards and Sweden natives Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off over the next week in Montreal and Boston to skate in a unique tournament the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.

Sweden and Finland, along with the best players from the United States and Canada, will battle for the title in a four-team competition that pits the top professional hockey talent in the world against each other for the first time since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Keep tabs on Saros, Forsberg, Nyqust and Preds Head Athletic Trainer - and Team USA trainer - Kevin Morley as they vie for the title of top nation.

February 12:

Forsberg, Nyquist and Sweden opened the tournament with a thriller against Canada with the Canadians ultimately prevailing by a 4-3 final in overtime. Neither of the Preds found the scoresheet, but one thing was clear after night one - this is going to be one impressive tournament.