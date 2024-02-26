Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

When asked if there was a chance the Penguins winger could join them at some point during their four-game western Canada road swing, Mike Sullivan said that is to be determined.

“He’s continuing to be evaluated. I’ll give you more when I find out,” the Penguins Head Coach said.

Jake Guentzel did make the trip and took the ice for some individual work after the official portion of Monday’s practice wrapped up. He’s not eligible to come off of long-term injured reserve until March 10, but “it's a big step when they get on the ice,” Sullivan said. “Just means they're that much closer, so it's great to see him out there.”

Rust and Guentzel have been huge driving forces behind Pittsburgh’s offense this year. Rust scored twice in the victory over Philadelphia to give him seven goals in his last nine games, and he’s two away from hitting 20 for a fifth consecutive season (with just 42 games played).

Meanwhile, Guentzel still ranks second behind Sidney Crosby in goals (22) and points (52) despite missing the last five games after getting injured on Feb. 14 versus Florida.

Fortunately, other players have been stepping up to help carry the load – and the captain continues to be his incredible ageless self. He put up four points and was named the game’s First Star against Philadelphia.

With Rust absent, Reilly Smith moved up to Crosby’s right wing while Rickard Rakell – who broke a 15-game goalless drought last night – remained on his left.

“Well, we think Reilly is a really talented player, he's got a high hockey IQ, I think he has the ability to play the game that Sid likes to play,” Sullivan said. “He has some finish to him. He's played in the high stakes environment, I think he potentially can be a real good fit there. So, that's one option that we discussed. We discussed many (smiles). That was the one that we think right now is the best fit for our team with where we're at.”