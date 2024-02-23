Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

When speaking to the media on Wednesday ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Kyle Dubas said he outlined to the players that he is trying to be as patient as possible, giving them the time to make a push.

“Ball’s in our court. We got to prove we’re worth taking a chance on, and that’s what we’re looking to do,” Bryan Rust said.

The Penguins took a big step in that regard, getting two huge points with a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Kris Letang opened the scoring and capped it off with an empty-netter, while Rust and Drew O’Connor scored 21 seconds in the second. Tristan Jarry had 31 saves for Pittsburgh.

“At times it was a little sloppy, at times Jars made some big saves for us. Guys had to make big plays, but at the end of the day, we came together and got a win,” Rust said.

Given the situation the Penguins are in, fighting for their playoff lives, Head Coach Mike Sullivan said it would be important to stay in the moment and have a next shift play, next play mentality no matter what happened throughout the course of the night.

Kris Letang personified this against his hometown team. A turnover early in the game ended up in the Penguins net, but he quickly bounced back, scoring a goal of his own not long after.

“It's one of those plays, like, you read something, and you're kind of the only one reading it,” Letang said with a wry smile. “When you make a play in the middle like this, you have to be 100% sure. I was glad I got that goal back… the fact that we go down by a goal, we don't get discouraged or anything like that – we keep playing, and that sums it up."