Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg

The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Harkins is signed through the 2023-24 campaign and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Harkins, 26, spent the 2022-23 campaign split between the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. With Winnipeg, Harkins notched five points (3G-2A) in 22 games. He also established AHL career highs in goals (25), assists (25), points (50) and was plus-11 in 44 games with the Moose. His 25 goals ranked first and his 50 points were second on Manitoba, respectively.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward has played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Winnipeg, appearing in 154 regular-season games and registering 13 goals, 14 assists and 27 points. He also has one goal in four career Stanley Cup Playoff Games.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has dressed in 200 games at the AHL level, recording 132 points (52G-80A). He has seven points (4G-3A) in seven career Calder Cup Playoff contests, and was named an AHL All-Star in 2020.

Prior to being drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (47th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Harkins played parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars from 2012-17, recording 242 points (75G-167A) in 275 career games.

