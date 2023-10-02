Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg

News Feed

Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour

Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour
Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)

Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)
Sidney Crosby Penguins Team Tour Guide Nova Scotia

Penguins Discover Charms of Nova Scotia with Sidney Crosby as Tour Guide
Getting to Know Ryan Graves

What's the 'Scoop' with Ryan Graves
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins Nova Scotia Showdown

Sidney Crosby's Worlds Will Collide in the Nova Scotia Showdown
Sully Says Penguins vs Sabres Preseason

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (09.28.23)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (09.28.23)
Erik Karlsson Penguins Power Play

Penguins Excited to Have Erik Karlsson in the Mix on the Power Play
Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings Preseason

Sully Says: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)
Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions

Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions
Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season
Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)
Kori Cheverie Guest Coach Penguins Head Coach PWHL Montreal

Kori Cheverie Taking 'Amazing' Experience as Guest Coach with Pittsburgh to New Role as Head Coach with PWHL Montreal
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players
Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Notes from Pittsburgh's Split Squad vs. Columbus

Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg

Acquired_Harkins_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Harkins is signed through the 2023-24 campaign and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Harkins, 26, spent the 2022-23 campaign split between the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. With Winnipeg, Harkins notched five points (3G-2A) in 22 games. He also established AHL career highs in goals (25), assists (25), points (50) and was plus-11 in 44 games with the Moose. His 25 goals ranked first and his 50 points were second on Manitoba, respectively.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward has played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Winnipeg, appearing in 154 regular-season games and registering 13 goals, 14 assists and 27 points. He also has one goal in four career Stanley Cup Playoff Games.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has dressed in 200 games at the AHL level, recording 132 points (52G-80A). He has seven points (4G-3A) in seven career Calder Cup Playoff contests, and was named an AHL All-Star in 2020.

Prior to being drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (47th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Harkins played parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars from 2012-17, recording 242 points (75G-167A) in 275 career games.

An updated training camp roster is attached.