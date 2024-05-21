Territory Talk: Previewing Panthers vs. Rangers in the ECF (Ep. 300)

In an epic battle between division winners, the Florida Panthers will kick off the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at Florida’s second-round series with the Boston Bruins, the challenge ahead in facing the Rangers, some key factors heading into the Eastern Conference Final and more.

Plus, the duo also debates how many Selke Trophies Aleksander Barkov will win.

Highlights of the episode include:

Doug and Jameson look back at Panthers vs. Bruins (6:00)

How do the Panthers stack up against the Rangers? (12:00)

Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Igor Shesterkin. (28:00)

How many Selke Trophies will Aleksander Barkov win? (37:45)

