Territory Talk: Panthers vs. Oilers with Kyle Bukauskus (Ep. 303)

Kyle Bukauskus, rinkside host on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada, joins this episode of Territory Talk to share his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, which will kick off on Saturday in Sunrise.

Highlights of the episode include:

Bukauskus on how the Oilers got past the Dallas Stars. (1:30)

The Panthers and Oilers both have no shortage of elite players. (3:45)

The Oilers seem to have a deeper team than in year’s past. (6:30)

Will Canada unite in support of the Oilers? (11:45)

Bukauskus on the keys to winning the Cup for the Panthers. (13:50)

