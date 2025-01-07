Territory Talk: Panthers at the Halfway Point (Ep. 328)

It’s 41 games down and 41 still to go for the Florida Panthers.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down how the defending Stanley Cup champions have looked through the first half of the season.

Plus, the duo also shares their favorite Panthers memories from 2024.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers are right in the thick of it through 41 games. (1:30)

Some players that have been surprising us this season. (14:20)

Doug and Jameson reflect on an incredible 2024 in the Territory. (19:30)

Does it get better than Panthers vs. Bruins? (27:30)

The Panthers’ championship parade was one of a kind. (32:40)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: