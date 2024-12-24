Territory Talk: First Place for the Holidays (Ep. 327)

Doug and Jameson discuss where the Panthers stand at Christmas

By Jameson Olive
The Florida Panthers are certainly happy this holiday season.

Entering the annual break, the defending Stanley Cup champions are currently leading the Atlantic Division with a record of 22-12-2 and have gone 10-3-1 over their last 14 games.

On this podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how the team looks at the break, share what they’ll remember from 2024 and much more.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers lead the Atlantic Division at the holiday break. (2:00)
  • Reflecting on an unforgettable 2024 for the Panthers. (8:00)
  • Looking at what’s coming up after the holiday break. (17:45)
  • Doug and Jameson discuss some surprising starts in the NHL. (24:00)

