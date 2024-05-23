Territory Talk: ECF Game 1 Recap and Jason Demers (Ep. 301)

Former Panthers defenseman and current NHL Network analyst Jason Demers joins the show to talk ECF, Barkov and more!

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers have struck first.

Led by a 23-save shutout from Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-0 win in Game 1 over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

On this podcast, co-hosts Doug and Jameson recap all the things that worked for the Panthers in Game 1 and also look ahead to another tough test in Game 2 on Friday.

Plus, former Panthers defenseman and current NHL Network analyst Jason Demers joins the show to talk Eastern Conference Final, Aleksander Barkov and much more.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers draw first blood in the ECF. (1:30)
  • Demers joins the show to chat FLA vs. NYR. (4:30)
  • The Panthers keep shutting down top players. (21:00)
  • Bill Zito is finalist for GM of the Year once again! (32:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

