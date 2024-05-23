‘A special player’: Tkachuk continues to shine in Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK – Matthew Tkachuk was born for big moments.
The stage and bright lights don’t get much bigger than Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference Final.
In a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers in Game 1 on Wednesday night, Tkachuk netted the game-winning goal and a helper on Sam Bennett’s empty-netter that sealed the game for the Florida Panthers.
“He played great,” said goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who recorded his second-career playoff shutout. “He read the game very well. He was on top of the puck all the time. He's a special player, and we're happy to have him on our side.”
Registering three hits, including a massive full-body check on Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck, it was Tkachuk’s physical style of play that started the momentum swing in the first period for the Panthers.
“I think it started with his big hit in the first,” said forward Carter Verhaeghe. “Then the big goal, I mean, it definitely got us going and it took a lot of momentum out of their sails. I think anytime you're on the road and you can get the first goal, you take the crowd out of it a little bit. We like playing with the lead and it kind of lets us settle down into our game. The goal, hit, and everything was huge. Chucky (Tkachuk) was awesome.”