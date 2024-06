Football and hockey collide on this episode of Territory Talk.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White, a longtime fan of the Florida Panthers, sits down with co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive to talk about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the growing fandom for the Panthers in Miami’s locker room and much more.

White also talks memes, growing up in South Florida and plans for Game 4.

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: