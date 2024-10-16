RECAP: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3

COLUMBUS, OH – Spencer Knight made 35 saves – including a game-saving stop late in regulation – to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Capping off their four-game road trip with back-to-back wins, the Panthers are heading home sitting at 3-2-0 in the standings.

“This is a huge game for him,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Knight, who earned his first win of the season. “We didn't have much in the tank. They've got some firepower there. They can make some plays, for sure. Our goaltender was the key piece for us tonight."

Celebrating the life of the late Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets held a touching tribute prior to puck drop against the Panthers, one that included raising his No. 13 into the rafters.

Once the game got underway, the Blue Jackets also took the ice without a left winger, a spot that usually would’ve been occupied by Gaudreau. After that, both teams stayed still and let a fitting 13 seconds run off the clock before Columbus got back to full strength.

“I’ve always known this game was going to come up,” said Adam Boqvist, a teammate of Gaudreau’s in Columbus for three seasons before he joined the Panthers this past summer. “It’s not that you expect something, but when I saw [his wife] Meredith and the kids, my old teammates out there, it was pretty hard actually. I’m not going to lie. I think they did a beautiful ceremony. Johnny is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

While it was certainly difficult for both sides, a hockey game still had to be played.

With both teams taking a bit to get up to speed – as expected – the first period came and went with no goals for either side.

On the penalty kill, the Blue Jackets broke the ice just 41 seconds into the second period when Cole Sillinger cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 1-0 at 0:41. Keeping the deficit at just one goal, Knight made several key stops for Florida soon after.

Lending his goaltender a hand, Boqvist also broke up a 2-on-1 rush by the Blue Jackets.

Fresh off scoring a pair of goals in Monday’s win at Boston, Anton Lundell stayed hot when he took a pass from Sam Reinhart -- who made a great play to settle down a flying puck --and fired a quick shot past Elvis Merzlikins from the right circle to make it 1-1 at 10:25.