RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Hop on the bus!

Finding the back of the net with 17 seconds left in overtime, Gustav Forsling lifted the Florida Panthers to a huge 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Extending their point streak to four games, the Panthers now sit at 4-2-1.

“I liked that game tonight an awful lot,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Down a guy and they are a deep team, and they got a heavy back end. I thought that’s as good of game we have played all year.”

When it’s Florida and Vegas, you can always count on high-intensity excitement.

This game -- even with the Panthers playing down a man due to injuries -- was no different.

Taking the early part of the first period to feel each other out, the Panthers had the lone shot in the first 6:11 of the game.

As the period went on though, as any Panthers and Golden Knights game does, the intensity started to pick up.

Putting on a show with just over two minutes left in the period, diving and sprawling out, with and without a stick, Sergei Bobrovsky made consecutive big saves to keep the game scoreless.

Joining in the save effort, Adam Boqvist jumped in with a glove save of his own.