‘He does it all’: Reinhart off to hot start for second straight season

Of course, a hot start is nothing new for No. 13.

If anything, this season is giving off some déjà vu.

Through the first five games last season, Reinhart was also sitting on eight points.

“He’s such a smart guy,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “We’re very happy and lucky to have him. He not only scores goals, he’s also smart defensively. He can win the faceoff when it’s needed, and he’s a great guy in the locker room. He does it all”

After finishing fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy last season, Reinhart has also been stepping up in the defensive side of the game with Aleksander Barkov out with an injury.

In addition to helping the Panthers kill off 87.5% of opposing power plays to start the season – as well as scoring those two aforementioned shorties – the 28-year-old forward has also posted some staggeringly strong numbers at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Over 58:43 with Reinhart on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers have led 6-1 in goals.

In that same span, Florida also boats a 31-19 edge in scoring chances.