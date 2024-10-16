‘He does it all’: Reinhart off to hot start for second straight season

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

COLUMBUS, OH – Sam Reinhart seems to have mastered the art of the hot start.

With a team-high three points during Tuesday’s 4-3 win in Columbus, the Panthers’ two-way terror has moved into a tie for first place in the NHL with eight points in five games.

Four of those points have come in the form of goals, including two shorthanded strikes.

“Sam’s a player that I actually don’t think has reached his peak,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He processes the game so well, so he’ll continue to learn as a player. He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve ever coached. He’s really intelligent with his linemates.”

Sam Reinhart puts Florida ahead 3-2 against Columbus late in the second period.

Of course, a hot start is nothing new for No. 13.

If anything, this season is giving off some déjà vu.

Through the first five games last season, Reinhart was also sitting on eight points.

“He’s such a smart guy,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “We’re very happy and lucky to have him. He not only scores goals, he’s also smart defensively. He can win the faceoff when it’s needed, and he’s a great guy in the locker room. He does it all”

After finishing fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy last season, Reinhart has also been stepping up in the defensive side of the game with Aleksander Barkov out with an injury.

In addition to helping the Panthers kill off 87.5% of opposing power plays to start the season – as well as scoring those two aforementioned shorties – the 28-year-old forward has also posted some staggeringly strong numbers at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Over 58:43 with Reinhart on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers have led 6-1 in goals.

In that same span, Florida also boats a 31-19 edge in scoring chances.

Sam Reinhart scores shorthanded to give Florida a 3-2 lead over Boston in the second period.

Not doing it alone, Reinhart has also benefited from a reunion.

With both Barkov (upper body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness) out of the lineup at the moment, Reinhart has been back skating on a line with Anton Lundell and Luostarinen.

In Tuesday’s win, all three players on that line found the back of the net.

Earlier in the road trip, Maurice described the line as the team’s “safety blanket.”

“They’re just on it,” defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. “They’re in the right spots all the time. Making plays when they have to, and then keeping it simple when the time calls. You can see they’re creative, sometimes, something out of nothing. It’s fun to see.”

After scoring a career-high 57 goals last season, Reinhart is on the warpath yet again.

The best part?

This is only the first year of the eight-year extension he signed on July 1.

