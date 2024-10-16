‘He does it all’: Reinhart off to hot start for second straight season

COLUMBUS, OH – Sam Reinhart seems to have mastered the art of the hot start.
With a team-high three points during Tuesday’s 4-3 win in Columbus, the Panthers’ two-way terror has moved into a tie for first place in the NHL with eight points in five games.
Four of those points have come in the form of goals, including two shorthanded strikes.
“Sam’s a player that I actually don’t think has reached his peak,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He processes the game so well, so he’ll continue to learn as a player. He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve ever coached. He’s really intelligent with his linemates.”