Territory Talk: Cats conquer Finland (Ep. 322)

The Florida Panthers are the toast of Finland.

After beating the Dallas Stars in both games at the 2024 Global Series in Tampere, they’re now heading back to South Florida sitting pretty in the standings at 9-3-1.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the Global Series, Aleksander Barkov’s greatness, their time in Finland and much more.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers sweep the Stars in Finland. (2:30)

These Cats can grind! (6:45)

Florida’s Finns shined during the Global Series. (10:15)

Hear from Aleksander Barkov. (13:45)

Taking a dip in the Baltic Sea; Reviews of Finnish foods. (19:25)

The Panthers couldn’t have asked for a better start. (27:20)

Fans can listen to the episode in the Panthers App or with any of the below platforms: