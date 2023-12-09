Swag Turned On: Carter Verhaeghe is picking up where he left off

verhaeghe-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – He’s back at it again.

After registering 42 goals and 73 points in last year’s campaign, Carter Verhaeghe still loves to score goals.

Through 25 games this season, the sniping forward has netted 12 goals, including finding the back of the net in three of the last four games.

With an assist in Friday’s 3-1 win over Pittsburgh, he also pushed his point streak to four games.

“It’s nice to get a couple,” Verhaeghe said. “Been feeling good out there. Obviously, it was nice to get a win on home ice. … Just trying to get the game going. Our line has been playing a lot better and finding the net, which is nice.”

Playing alongside a couple of playmakers that are not afraid to mix it up in Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, Verhaeghe has been bringing the scoring to Florida’s second line.

“I’ve just been trying to shoot the puck more and get in good spots [over the last two seasons],” said the Toronto native. “Playing with two really good players in Chucky (Tkachuk) and Benny (Bennett), they find me a lot in good areas. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been trying to develop different aspects of the game and obviously scoring goals has come a lot more than it has in the past.”

On Nov. 14, playing in San Jose against the Sharks, Verhaeghe reached 100 career NHL goals without evening knowing he had hit the milestone.

“I didn’t even realize I had [reached 100 goals], so it was nice after the game they told me,” he said. “It’s obviously a milestone, you dream about getting to the NHL and scoring goals. You just hope you can get here, never mind scoring goals in the league. You try to make it and be a good player every night and I’m just fortunate to be living my dream of playing the NHL.”

Verhaeghe's third period power-play goal ties the game against San Jose.

Now sitting at 105 career regular-season goals, Verhaeghe also knows how to find the back of the net in the playoffs.

In the last two postseasons, the man commonly referred to as “Swaggy” has been clutch with 13 goals, including seven game-winners.

In Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, it was his goal in overtime that sealed the stunning series win for the Panthers over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins.

“All the overtime and playoff ones are huge,” Verhaeghe said. “Probably the playoff ones [standout the most]. Those are all big. There was one at home against Washington that Barky (Aleksander Barkov) fed me, I think it was an empty-netter, but that one felt good I think we took the lead a couple years ago. Probably nothing bigger than the Boston one. That was all-time.”

When it comes to scoring goals Verhaeghe doesn’t ask how, he asks how many.

“I don’t care [how I score], as long as it goes in the net,” he laughed.

As much as he’s a guy that just loves to score goals, the fourth-year Panther does not shy away from dishing the puck to his teammates.

Verhaeghe is just one point away from 200 career points and six assists away from 100 career assists.

Verhaeghe scores 24 seconds into the second period against Dallas.

“It feels good,” Verhaeghe said. “I just come to work every day and try to be the best I can. We have such a great team year and great players to play with that makes it so easy to put up numbers. Just trying to come to work every day and get better.”

On a tear the last two seasons, the 28-year-old has been going with the flow with the same mentality and no superstitions.

“Nothing really [changes],” Verhaeghe said. “We’re into the season a little bit. I think at the start it took a little bit to get going, maybe like 10 games to kind of feel your legs and feel good out there. We’re getting some chemistry playing with the same guys over and over and those guys are finding me a lot. It took a little bit but we’re starting to feel it more out there.”

For as much as he tallies goals, Verhaeghe might be racking up nicknames even more.

“I have a million [nicknames],” he said. “I don’t even know there’s so many like ‘Butter,’ ‘Buttercup,’ ‘Magoo,’ ‘Swagu,’ ‘Swaggy,’ ‘Bobby Swag,’ ‘Slim Reaper.’ There seems to be a new couple every year.”

That’s it?

“I’ll let you know when the new ones come in,” he laughed.

But as for the question all fans are wondering, Verhaeghe didn’t hesitate with his answer.

Is the swag turned on right now?

Yeah, it’s as turned on as it can be,” he chuckled.

With Verhaeghe carrying a hot stick, the Panthers, who sit at 16-8-2, will kick off a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

