Swag Turned On: Carter Verhaeghe is picking up where he left off

SUNRISE, Fla. – He’s back at it again.

After registering 42 goals and 73 points in last year’s campaign, Carter Verhaeghe still loves to score goals.

Through 25 games this season, the sniping forward has netted 12 goals, including finding the back of the net in three of the last four games.

With an assist in Friday’s 3-1 win over Pittsburgh, he also pushed his point streak to four games.

“It’s nice to get a couple,” Verhaeghe said. “Been feeling good out there. Obviously, it was nice to get a win on home ice. … Just trying to get the game going. Our line has been playing a lot better and finding the net, which is nice.”

Playing alongside a couple of playmakers that are not afraid to mix it up in Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, Verhaeghe has been bringing the scoring to Florida’s second line.

“I’ve just been trying to shoot the puck more and get in good spots [over the last two seasons],” said the Toronto native. “Playing with two really good players in Chucky (Tkachuk) and Benny (Bennett), they find me a lot in good areas. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been trying to develop different aspects of the game and obviously scoring goals has come a lot more than it has in the past.”

On Nov. 14, playing in San Jose against the Sharks, Verhaeghe reached 100 career NHL goals without evening knowing he had hit the milestone.

“I didn’t even realize I had [reached 100 goals], so it was nice after the game they told me,” he said. “It’s obviously a milestone, you dream about getting to the NHL and scoring goals. You just hope you can get here, never mind scoring goals in the league. You try to make it and be a good player every night and I’m just fortunate to be living my dream of playing the NHL.”