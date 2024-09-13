ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2

NASHVILLE – Doesn’t matter who is on the ice, the Panthers playing style is going to show.

The puck dropped for the first game of the 2024 Rookie Showcase, as the Florida Panthers defeated the hosting Nashville Predators 5-2 at the Ford Ice Center.

In a physical first period, Florida made it known that they came to play in this year’s Rookie Showcase.

Getting an early chance on the power play, Florida put some pressure on Nashville, but couldn’t quite breakthrough.

Still with some momentum from the play of the special teams, with his family in attendance, Gracyn Sawchyn one-timed an Oliver Okuliar pass to make it 1-0 at 6:01.

“It's pretty cool,” said the 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall) of the Panthers. “I Unfortunately didn't get one last year, so it's good to get one in front of them this year.”