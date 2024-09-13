ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2

fla-vs-nsh-rookie-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

NASHVILLE – Doesn’t matter who is on the ice, the Panthers playing style is going to show.

The puck dropped for the first game of the 2024 Rookie Showcase, as the Florida Panthers defeated the hosting Nashville Predators 5-2 at the Ford Ice Center.

In a physical first period, Florida made it known that they came to play in this year’s Rookie Showcase.

Getting an early chance on the power play, Florida put some pressure on Nashville, but couldn’t quite breakthrough.

Still with some momentum from the play of the special teams, with his family in attendance, Gracyn Sawchyn one-timed an Oliver Okuliar pass to make it 1-0 at 6:01.

“It's pretty cool,” said the 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall) of the Panthers. “I Unfortunately didn't get one last year, so it's good to get one in front of them this year.”

Josh Davies, who set the tone on physicality early on, rang the post shortly after to just miss extending Florida’s lead.

Trading power play opportunities, both kills came up big for each team, as the Panthers ended the first period with a 1-0 lead and a 11-10 shot advantage.

Continuing the physical play into the second period, the Panthers drew an early power play on a cross-checking penalty less than a minute into the period.

Taking advantage of Nashville being down a man, Florida’s sixth-round pick (193rd overall) Hunter St. Martin buried the puck in the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0 at 2:07.

Less than three minutes later, the Predators would answer with a goal from Hiroki Gojsic to cut the lead in half to 2-1.

A game that had no shortage of after the whistle extracurricular activities, the Panthers were able to draw another penalty at 5:36 into the second.

“It felt a little more physical than last year,” said Sawchyn. “I like it. It'll get me ready for the season ahead.”

On the man-advantage, Mike Benning found an alley and sniped from long range at 7:05 to give Florida a 3-1 lead in the second.

“It's fun when you score goals,” said the defenseman. “I think the guys are just having fun out there and at the end, just locking it down and having the trust in the system.”

With some big glove and kick saves along the way, goaltender Cooper Black stopped 29 of 31 Nashville shots in the win.

“He was crucial,” said Benning. “He made some big, grade A saves and he's 6 '11 on skates, so it's hard to get by him. He did a great job.”

The Panthers took a 3-1 lead and 24-20 shot advantage into the locker room after two.

Bringing the pressure early into the third period, Nashville snuck one by at 4:45 to bring them within one.

In another physical period that went back and forth, both teams saw themselves with opportunities and on the penalty kill.

Unable to even the score on those chances, Nashville pulled their goalie with just over two minutes remaining.

Standing strong against the six on five, both Ryan McAllister and Ben Steeves put in empty net goals to give Florida the 5-2 win.

“I think we got it together pretty quick and that we handled it well,” said Benning. “We got the win, so a lot of guys are just enjoying themselves out there.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in their second game of the Rookie Showcase.

Game two can be streamed on FloridaPanthers.com.

