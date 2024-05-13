Rodrigues playing his ‘best games of the year’ in playoffs for Panthers

BOSTON – Evan Rodrigues is heating up.

With two helpers on Sunday night, the physical and speedy winger played a major role in helping the Florida Panthers erase a 2-0 deficit in their 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 4 at TD Garden.

Thanks to that win, the Panthers now hold a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Coming off a two-goal performance in Game 3 -- including a power-play goal – Rodrigues, who’s reached speeds up to 22.75 mph in the playoffs, per NHL Edge -- is playing arguably his best hockey of the season.

“I think that those are his two best games (Games 3 and 4) of the year for us,” head coach Paul Maurice said following this morning’s media availability in Boston. “I also think his best hockey was played as soon as he went with (Eetu) Luostarinen and (Anton) Lundell. Then with Sam Bennett's injury we didn't get to see it, but I think Evan is the kind of guy that can elevate his play in the playoffs. He’s a really good skater and he looks like with that line he's getting into a lot of holes and getting pretty good offense off.”

Through nine playoffs games with the Panthers, Rodrigues, who was inked to a savvy four-year deal as a free agent this past summer, has already registered six points (three goals, three assists), 20 shots on goal, 29 hits, three takeaways and, when called upon in certain situations, won 64.3% of his faceoffs.

A versatile player, he ranks seventh in points, fifth in goals and sixth in shots among Florida’s skaters.