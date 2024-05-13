RECAP: Panthers 3, Bruins 2

BOSTON – The Florida Panthers kept their eye on the prize.

Now, they’re one win away from moving on.

While the Boston Bruins got caught up in the storylines of the heated series, the Panthers kept their nose to the grindstone and clawed their way back from an early deficit to secure a 3-2 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden on Sunday.

Heading back to Sunrise, the Panthers own a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

“It’s playoff hockey,” said Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who drew overblown ire in Boston after accidentally injuring Bruins captain Brad Marchand with a defensive reverse hit in Game 3. “People are going to say what they want. Obviously, there’s passionate fans that are going to cheer for their team do whatever they can do pump up their team. We have our game plan and know what we need to do. We’re not affected by that outside noise.”

The noise on the road especially doesn’t seem to bother them.

Dating back to last year, the Panthers have won five straight playoff games at TD Garden.

“It’s important just to recover right now, regroup,” Bennett said of now trying to close out the Bruins in Game 5 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena. “It’s going to be a huge game at home. I’m sure that the fans are going to be into it. Just regroup, refocus and prepare for that next game.”

In Game 4, focus was the key to victory.

With the Panthers pressing early, Jeremy Swayman came up with two big saves in the first period. Not long after stopping Vladimir Tarasenko on a breakaway, the Bruins goaltender gobbled up a quality look from a driving Evan Rodrigues to keep the game scoreless.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Swayman had 1.61 goals save above expected in the first period.

“They got a good start,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “They scored a couple goals. This is a tough building to play in. We just stick with it. We liked how we played in the first period even though they had two goals. We liked our chances. We just kept going.”

Netting their first power-play goal of the series, the Bruins opened the scoring when David Pastrnak teed up a pass from Jake DeBrusk and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a cruise missile of a one-timer from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 8:53.

At 15:12, Brandon Carlo doubled the lead when he floated in a point shot to make it 2-0.

From there, Bobrovsky dug in his skates and didn’t give up another goal.

“He won’t like the second goal and that’s fine,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Bobrovsky, who finished the game with 16 saves. “But everything after the second period is world class. We had two shots in the third given up, but there was also some close really ones and I think they missed one. … To be good at that time, that’s the key.”

With both goaltenders making some big stops in the second period, the Panthers finally managed to get the puck past Swayman when Anton Lundell one-timed a dish from Rodrigues into the back of the cage from the left circle to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:51.