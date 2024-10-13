RECAP: Sabres 5, Panthers 2

BUFFALO – With a pair of key players missing from their lineup, the Florida Panthers couldn’t power through in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Tied for the team’s scoring lead during last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness) both didn’t play.

“We’ve won a bunch of hockey games in the past without them in our lineup,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We have to play a style of game that will allow that to happen. I think we were at that in our first two [games], but we weren’t tonight.”

Capping off a beautiful tic-tac-toe sequence in transition, Nate Schmidt rifled a shot past Sabres goalie Devon Levi from the slot to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 9:01 of the first period.

Inked to a one-year deal in the offseason, the goal was his first as a Panther.